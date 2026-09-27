Gigi Hadid Celebrates 6Th Birthday Of Daughter: My Muse, Most Fulfilling Love

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Gigi Hadid has shared a heartfelt note celebrating her daughter, Khai's 6th birthday. On Sunday, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her daughter capturing her different moods.

However, she refrained from revealing her baby girl's face. She also penned a long note in the caption expressing how grateful she is to have her as the daughter.

He wrote,“My baby turned 6 last week. Celebrating her is such a gift. My mirror, my muse, the most fulfilling love. Couldn't have imagined you in my wildest dreams! Curious, creative, loving, spunky, Frog whisperer, cart-wheeler, tree-climber, worm-digger, self-styler, reader, performer, sweets-enthusiast, animal-lover!!!!!! I am so proud and lucky to be your mama”.

Gigi Hadid shares her daughter with singer-songwriter Zayn Malik. She was born in September 2020. The couple began dating in late 2015 and had an on-and-off relationship for several years before reuniting in early 2020. They announced they were expecting a baby in April 2020, and welcomed Khai later that year.

Their relationship ended in October 2021, but the two have continued to co-parent Khai. Hadid has spoken about being happy that their daughter can have both parents in her life, while both have generally tried to keep Khai out of the spotlight.

After Malik, Hadid was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio beginning in 2022, reports described their relationship as relatively private and ultimately short-lived. By October 2023, she was publicly linked to Bradley Cooper, and they have remained together since then. They reportedly connected partly through their shared experience as parents.