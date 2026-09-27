Meghna Gulzar: You Can't Guarantee A Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who has helmed the recently released film 'Daayra' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has shared her views on legacy.

Meghna is the daughter of actress Rakhee Gulzar and the veteran lyricist Gulzar, who are some of the most celebrated artistes in the industry, and a strong legacy.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of 'Daayra' in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and shared that isn't chasing a legacy of her own. She believes in putting her head down, and working to make movies.

She told IANS,“You can't guarantee a legacy. You can't control it either. All you can do is just keep doing your work, and that's what I'm doing. I don't even look back to see if a legacy is being formed or is being built. I just feel I've finished my last film, I'm on my next film, I'll probably start working on my next film. One doesn't look at it with such lens either towards the future or with lenses into the past. because I think that happens when you feel, okay, your professional life has come to a halt now. Then you have time to process these things”.

She further mentioned that she will make films till the time she is not asked to compromise on her ethics and sensibilities as a storyteller.

“I don't think I'm there yet. But yes, for as long as I can, I want to continue to make the films that I believe in and the films that are true to my sensibility, are true to my moral compass. I, till now, have not been asked to or have had to compromise on that. And that's all I ask for. I'll make it my own way, don't make me compromise on my ethics, my sensibility, and my morality”, she added.

Meanwhile, 'Daayra' is currently playing in cinemas.