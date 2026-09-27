ICAR-CIRB Hosts Swachhata Samvad Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign being organised under the theme“Swachhta Mein Sahbhag – Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat,” the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Central Institute for Research on Buffaloes (ICAR-CIRB), Hisar, organised a Swachhata Samvad.

According to a press release, the initiative was aimed at promoting cleanliness, awareness and active participation among contractual staff and Young Professionals (YPs), while encouraging a clean and hygienic workplace The activity was organised in accordance with the Day-VIII action plan, which envisages Swachhata Samvad as a platform for dialogue and discussion to enhance participation in cleanliness initiatives and promote awareness about hygiene and sustainable waste management.

Fostering Dialogue and Participation

Around 20 participants took part in the interactive programme. As per the release, instead of a conventional lecture-based approach, the Samvad encouraged participants to openly share their experiences, observations, and suggestions on practical cleanliness-related issues in their homes, workplaces, and surrounding areas. Discussions focused on preventing littering, responsible waste disposal, reduction and proper use of plastic, waste segregation, and adoption of sustainable cleanliness practices.

Cleanliness as a Shared Responsibility

The interaction highlighted that cleanliness is not merely a sanitation activity but a shared social responsibility requiring consistent behavioural changes and Jan Bhagidari. Participants discussed how simple practices such as avoiding littering, reducing unnecessary plastic use, segregating waste and ensuring proper disposal can collectively contribute to cleaner and healthier surroundings, said the release.

The programme concluded with a collective commitment by the participants to promote cleanliness, responsible waste management and sustainable habits in their respective surroundings. The initiative reflected the spirit of“Swachhta Mein Sahbhag” by encouraging dialogue, participation and collective responsibility towards a cleaner and healthier society. (ANI)

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