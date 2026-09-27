Rainfall Alert In Uttarkashi: Admin On High Alert, To Rescue Trekkers

In view of the rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the district in the coming hours, the district administration is on high alert. District Magistrate Pashant Arya has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the safety of trekkers who are currently on trekking routes or staying at base camps through various agencies.

In view of the weather conditions, the concerned teams have been instructed to coordinate closely and undertake rescue operations, wherever necessary, to move trekkers to safer locations. The administration has appealed to residents of vulnerable and potentially hazardous areas, as well as tourists and pilgrims, to exercise caution.

Public Advisory and Resource Mobilisation

In view of the possibility of landslides, rising water levels in rivers and road blockages due to heavy rainfall, people have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Sub-Divisional Magistrates and officials of the concerned departments have been directed to remain deployed in their respective areas and keep JCB machines, essential food supplies, medicines and alternative communication arrangements ready for road clearance and emergency situations.

Medical Preparedness for Pilgrims and Trekkers

Keeping in mind the safety of Char Dham pilgrims, trekkers and other tourists, the District Magistrate has directed the Health Department to deploy two ambulances and medical teams in Harsil. The medical team at the district hospital has also been placed on alert to ensure necessary health check-ups and treatment.

The district administration has appealed to people to maintain a safe distance from rivers and seasonal streams and to immediately report any emergency to the District Disaster Operations Centre through its helpline numbers. (ANI)

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