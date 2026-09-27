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Trump Urges Allies to Brand Cartels "Narco-Terrorists," Push Sanctions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump called Tuesday on member nations of the Shield of the Americas initiative to formally classify narco-terrorists as a shared threat to regional stability and to impose sanctions on organizations designated by the US as foreign terrorist groups.
Speaking at a Shield of the Americas event held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump framed the coalition as a major economic and national security alliance for the Western Hemisphere.
"I'm thrilled to be here at the second meeting of the Shield of the Americas. The Shield of the Americas is a big deal," he said.
He went on to call the grouping "the largest and most powerful alliance for economic and national security ever to convene in the Western Hemisphere."
"For years, cartels have waged war on the people of this hemisphere. Now we're waging war on them," Trump said.
"Today, I'm asking all nations in the Shield of the Americans (initiative) to formally designate narco-terrorists as a common threat to stability and apply crushing sanctions against all 24 US-designated foreign terrorist organizations," he added.
The Shield of the Americas — also referred to as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition — was established by the Trump administration as a regional security effort aimed at countering transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking networks.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also addressing the event, pointed to the rise of regional leaders committed to fighting transnational criminal organizations as among the most significant developments in the hemisphere.
"One of the most exciting developments in our region over the last couple of years has been the emergence of strong leaders who are committed to the challenge of taking on transnational terrorism, which is an enormous threat to all of us," Rubio said.
Speaking at a Shield of the Americas event held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump framed the coalition as a major economic and national security alliance for the Western Hemisphere.
"I'm thrilled to be here at the second meeting of the Shield of the Americas. The Shield of the Americas is a big deal," he said.
He went on to call the grouping "the largest and most powerful alliance for economic and national security ever to convene in the Western Hemisphere."
"For years, cartels have waged war on the people of this hemisphere. Now we're waging war on them," Trump said.
"Today, I'm asking all nations in the Shield of the Americans (initiative) to formally designate narco-terrorists as a common threat to stability and apply crushing sanctions against all 24 US-designated foreign terrorist organizations," he added.
The Shield of the Americas — also referred to as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition — was established by the Trump administration as a regional security effort aimed at countering transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking networks.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also addressing the event, pointed to the rise of regional leaders committed to fighting transnational criminal organizations as among the most significant developments in the hemisphere.
"One of the most exciting developments in our region over the last couple of years has been the emergence of strong leaders who are committed to the challenge of taking on transnational terrorism, which is an enormous threat to all of us," Rubio said.
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