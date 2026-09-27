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Erdogan, Bangladesh's Rahman Meet in NY, Vow Closer Defense Ties

Erdogan, Bangladesh's Rahman Meet in NY, Vow Closer Defense Ties


2026-09-27 08:06:26
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for talks Tuesday in New York, as the two leaders met on the margins of the UN General Assembly session.

The private discussion took place at the Turkish House (Turkevi Center) and covered both the bilateral relationship between Türkiye and Bangladesh and broader regional matters, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Per the statement, Erdogan called for ties between the two nations to be built on a "more institutional footing" and underscored the need to deepen defense-industry cooperation. He further urged concrete measures to boost bilateral trade.

Erdogan additionally commended Bangladesh for sheltering more than 1 million Rohingya Muslim refugees, pledging that Türkiye would keep up its humanitarian support in areas such as shelter, education and infrastructure development.

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