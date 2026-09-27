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Pezeshkian Lands in NYC for UN Assembly Amid US-Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has touched down in New York to take part in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, his office confirmed Tuesday.
The delegation departed Tehran earlier that morning and was greeted on arrival by senior Iranian diplomats, including the country's ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN.
Over the course of the summit, Pezeshkian is slated to hold a series of bilateral meetings with visiting heads of state, along with sit-downs with assorted political and cultural figures. He is set to deliver his formal address to the General Assembly Hall on Wednesday.
The visit unfolds against the backdrop of the continuing conflict between the United States and Iran, and comes shortly after the Trump administration confirmed it would grant entry to a limited Iranian delegation for the high-level gathering — a move required under Washington's obligations as UN host nation per the UN Headquarters Agreement.
Cleared to travel were Pezeshkian, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and a core team of diplomatic staff. However, US authorities blocked visas for a number of additional personnel, including several members of the president's media team.
The delegation departed Tehran earlier that morning and was greeted on arrival by senior Iranian diplomats, including the country's ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN.
Over the course of the summit, Pezeshkian is slated to hold a series of bilateral meetings with visiting heads of state, along with sit-downs with assorted political and cultural figures. He is set to deliver his formal address to the General Assembly Hall on Wednesday.
The visit unfolds against the backdrop of the continuing conflict between the United States and Iran, and comes shortly after the Trump administration confirmed it would grant entry to a limited Iranian delegation for the high-level gathering — a move required under Washington's obligations as UN host nation per the UN Headquarters Agreement.
Cleared to travel were Pezeshkian, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and a core team of diplomatic staff. However, US authorities blocked visas for a number of additional personnel, including several members of the president's media team.
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