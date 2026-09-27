FIA President: Main Interest Lies In Baku City Circuit's Uniqueness

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem has praised the unique atmosphere and distinctive features of the Baku City Circuit.

He expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Baku.

"The Baku City Circuit is a unique track and truly spectacular. Here, historical heritage and modern architecture complement each other. The track not only presents different and challenging tests for drivers, but also gives spectators the opportunity to enjoy an exciting race," the FIA president said while attending the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

According to him, motorsport is not only about competition between drivers on the track. Formula 1 is also of great importance in terms of business, tourism and entertainment.

"Sport is no longer just about competition between drivers. It is a major business, tourism, competition and entertainment. Azerbaijan combines all of these. I congratulate Azerbaijan on maintaining and constantly developing this level," Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

The FIA president also touched on the future of Azerbaijan's cooperation with Formula 1, positively assessing the country's long-term approach in this area.

"I see that there are plans here aimed at the future. This is important not only for sport, but also for the country. Therefore, we have our full support," Mohammed Ben Sulayem added.