Traffic Restored On Streets Used By Baku City Circuit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Traffic has been restored on streets used by the Baku City Circuit following the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The immediately after the main race ended, dismantling work began on the circuit infrastructure and grandstands at Azneft Circle, and the central streets were reopened to traffic.

Restrictions on traffic on some streets used for the race ended at midnight today.

From 12:30 p.m., traffic was fully restored on the roads, except for the section between the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Pushkin streets and the intersection of Zarifa Aliyeva and Pushkin streets.

It should be noted that additional measures were introduced during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix week to facilitate traffic in the central part of the city. Transit corridors were kept open along several major routes during morning and evening hours, providing greater mobility for residents and drivers.

In 2026, traffic arrangements were further expanded. For the first time, a new transit corridor was established from the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Pushkin streets toward Bulbul Avenue.