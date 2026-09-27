Azerbaijani Martyrs Commemorated In Khachmaz On Remembrance Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 27 - Remembrance Day, Khachmaz District Executive Authority Head Elnur Rzayev, Chairman of the Khachmaz District Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Emil Taghiyev, heads of local law enforcement agencies, families of martyrs, veterans and members of the public visited the Martyrs' Alley in Khachmaz city.

Elnur Rzayev laid a wreath before the eternal flame at the memorial complex. The participants also visited the bust of National Hero of Azerbaijan Yavar Shahbazov and placed fresh carnations before the memorial plaques dedicated to martyrs from Khachmaz.

The executive authority head spoke with family members of the martyrs and inquired about their concerns. Elnur Rzayev said that the historic Victory achieved under the leadership of Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, has become a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people. He noted that the country's territorial integrity had been restored through the bravery of the Armed Forces and that the sacrifice of the martyrs had not been in vain.

He also stressed that the Azerbaijani Army remains firmly committed to safeguarding the country's security, while highlighting the special attention and care provided by the head of state to families of martyrs and war veterans.

At 12:00, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs as part of Remembrance Day commemorations. During the tribute, traffic and pedestrian movement was suspended, and drivers sounded their horns.