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South Korea's Lee Offers North Korea 'Three Blueprints' for Peace
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung extended an offer of peace and renewed cooperation to North Korea on Tuesday, calling for dialogue and peaceful coexistence in an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Lee laid out what he called "three blueprints" for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula: mutual respect that acknowledges differences; stable coexistence built on crisis-management mechanisms that render conflict unnecessary; and responsible coexistence that advances peace and stability across the peninsula, Northeast Asia and the wider world.
"We will continue to respect the North on the international stage and seek cooperation wherever possible," he said, pointing to potential areas of collaboration including public health, disaster response and the climate crisis.
Lee voiced hope that long-stalled dialogue between North Korea and the United States could resume without further delay. "We will lay the groundwork for this to develop into a dialogue among the parties aimed at ending the war on the Korean Peninsula and transitioning to a peace regime," he said. He described a phased approach beginning with halting further advances in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, followed by mid-term reductions, and ultimately culminating in a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.
"The true performance of UN does not lie solely in the figures and charts of reports, or in the declarations made in conference rooms. The raison d'etre of UN will be proven only when children's laughter replaces gunfire, when young people can enjoy the opportunity to learn, work, and take on new challenges, and when anyone, anywhere, can choose to live the life they want," Lee said.
He also pushed for expanded youth participation in international decision-making, calling for broader opportunities for young people's involvement and engagement.
On climate change, Lee argued that no single nation could confront the crisis alone, while cautioning that abandoning economic growth entirely would fail to bring all countries on board.
Addressing global energy supply chains, Lee cited blockades in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, warning that weaponizing critical energy and logistics routes could trigger severe consequences worldwide. He said freedom of navigation and safe passage are protected rights under international law, adding that attacks on merchant vessels and threats to crew safety "cannot be justified under any circumstances."
Lee said Seoul would deepen cooperation on energy supply chains—including through existing frameworks like the International Energy Agency—to prevent disruptions from escalating into a broader threat to the global economy and people's livelihoods. "The most urgent and realistic path is for countries with the capacity and willingness to supply global public goods to join hands and broaden the scope of cooperation," he said.
Lee also voiced support for reforming the UN Security Council so that it "operates in a more effective, democratic, and accountable manner."
Lee laid out what he called "three blueprints" for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula: mutual respect that acknowledges differences; stable coexistence built on crisis-management mechanisms that render conflict unnecessary; and responsible coexistence that advances peace and stability across the peninsula, Northeast Asia and the wider world.
"We will continue to respect the North on the international stage and seek cooperation wherever possible," he said, pointing to potential areas of collaboration including public health, disaster response and the climate crisis.
Lee voiced hope that long-stalled dialogue between North Korea and the United States could resume without further delay. "We will lay the groundwork for this to develop into a dialogue among the parties aimed at ending the war on the Korean Peninsula and transitioning to a peace regime," he said. He described a phased approach beginning with halting further advances in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, followed by mid-term reductions, and ultimately culminating in a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.
"The true performance of UN does not lie solely in the figures and charts of reports, or in the declarations made in conference rooms. The raison d'etre of UN will be proven only when children's laughter replaces gunfire, when young people can enjoy the opportunity to learn, work, and take on new challenges, and when anyone, anywhere, can choose to live the life they want," Lee said.
He also pushed for expanded youth participation in international decision-making, calling for broader opportunities for young people's involvement and engagement.
On climate change, Lee argued that no single nation could confront the crisis alone, while cautioning that abandoning economic growth entirely would fail to bring all countries on board.
Addressing global energy supply chains, Lee cited blockades in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, warning that weaponizing critical energy and logistics routes could trigger severe consequences worldwide. He said freedom of navigation and safe passage are protected rights under international law, adding that attacks on merchant vessels and threats to crew safety "cannot be justified under any circumstances."
Lee said Seoul would deepen cooperation on energy supply chains—including through existing frameworks like the International Energy Agency—to prevent disruptions from escalating into a broader threat to the global economy and people's livelihoods. "The most urgent and realistic path is for countries with the capacity and willingness to supply global public goods to join hands and broaden the scope of cooperation," he said.
Lee also voiced support for reforming the UN Security Council so that it "operates in a more effective, democratic, and accountable manner."
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