Defense Forces Strike Drone Launch Site And Four Russian Warehouses In TOT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

In Donetsk, Donetsk region, a facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.

In Krepensk and Luhansk, Luhansk region, two ammunition depots were struck.

Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to four

In addition, a logistics depot was struck in Rovenky, Luhansk region, and a fuel and lubricants depot was struck in Novoamvrosiivsk, Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot and a P-18“Terek” radar station belonging to the Russian invader s.

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