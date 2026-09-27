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Defense Forces Strike Drone Launch Site And Four Russian Warehouses In TOT

Defense Forces Strike Drone Launch Site And Four Russian Warehouses In TOT


2026-09-27 08:04:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

In Donetsk, Donetsk region, a facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.

In Krepensk and Luhansk, Luhansk region, two ammunition depots were struck.

Read also: Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to four

In addition, a logistics depot was struck in Rovenky, Luhansk region, and a fuel and lubricants depot was struck in Novoamvrosiivsk, Donetsk region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot and a P-18“Terek” radar station belonging to the Russian invader s.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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