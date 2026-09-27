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Yemeni Forces Seize Key Mount Qarfan From Houthi Rebels
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces seized full control of strategic Mount Qarfan in southern Taiz province Tuesday following fierce clashes with Houthi rebels, a defense official said.
Government troops, backed by popular resistance fighters from the sons of Bani Omar, tightened their grip on the mountain, according to Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al-Majidi, chief of staff of the Taiz military axis, in a statement released by the Armed Forces Media Center.
Al-Majidi said the fighting left more than five Houthi fighters dead and roughly 20 others wounded, adding that the group continued firing mortar rounds at military positions. The Houthis did not immediately respond to the reported territorial loss.
Mount Qarfan holds a critical position along the rugged mountain range on the Jardad-Bani Omar front, situated between the Ash Shamaytayn and Al-Wazi'iyah districts. Control of the peak grants forces sweeping fire control and surveillance capability over the surrounding valleys.
The advance comes amid escalating hostilities that have reshaped front lines since July, following recent Houthi gains along Yemen's western coastline toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Government troops, backed by popular resistance fighters from the sons of Bani Omar, tightened their grip on the mountain, according to Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al-Majidi, chief of staff of the Taiz military axis, in a statement released by the Armed Forces Media Center.
Al-Majidi said the fighting left more than five Houthi fighters dead and roughly 20 others wounded, adding that the group continued firing mortar rounds at military positions. The Houthis did not immediately respond to the reported territorial loss.
Mount Qarfan holds a critical position along the rugged mountain range on the Jardad-Bani Omar front, situated between the Ash Shamaytayn and Al-Wazi'iyah districts. Control of the peak grants forces sweeping fire control and surveillance capability over the surrounding valleys.
The advance comes amid escalating hostilities that have reshaped front lines since July, following recent Houthi gains along Yemen's western coastline toward the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
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