ASE Up 1.25%, Turnover At JD10.6 Million
Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index closed Sunday at 4,176 points, up 1.25 percent, as total trading value reached JD10.6 million.
A total of 6.9 million shares were traded through 4,588 transactions.
The financial sector index rose 1.66 percent, the industrial sector gained 0.75 percent, and the services sector increased 0.36 percent.
Of the 103 companies whose shares were traded, 43 recorded price gains, while 23 declined.
//Petra// AO
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