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Israel Weighs Revoking Citizenship of 'NAZA' Documentary Directors
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities began reviewing Tuesday whether to strip the citizenship of the directors behind "NAZA," a documentary on the Gaza war, following a formal request from Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar.
The film, directed by Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, documents alleged crimes committed by the Israeli army during the war in Gaza, drawing on testimonies from Israeli soldiers themselves.
Israel's Channel 14 quoted Boaz Yosef, director general of Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, confirming that the agency was examining the request. According to the channel, sources within the authority characterized the current step as merely an "assessment of legal feasibility," stressing that no practical decision on revoking citizenship had been made.
The documentary features testimonies and detailed accounts of Israeli bombing methods and military operations inside the Gaza Strip, and highlights the use of surveillance technology and artificial intelligence in identifying potential targets.
"NAZA" won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 12. Its title derives from an acronym used by Israeli military intelligence to denote the number of civilians expected to be killed in a given airstrike.
According to the report, the Israeli offensive has killed more than 73,000 people and wounded over 174,000 since October 2023, with destruction affecting roughly 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.
The film, directed by Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, documents alleged crimes committed by the Israeli army during the war in Gaza, drawing on testimonies from Israeli soldiers themselves.
Israel's Channel 14 quoted Boaz Yosef, director general of Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, confirming that the agency was examining the request. According to the channel, sources within the authority characterized the current step as merely an "assessment of legal feasibility," stressing that no practical decision on revoking citizenship had been made.
The documentary features testimonies and detailed accounts of Israeli bombing methods and military operations inside the Gaza Strip, and highlights the use of surveillance technology and artificial intelligence in identifying potential targets.
"NAZA" won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 12. Its title derives from an acronym used by Israeli military intelligence to denote the number of civilians expected to be killed in a given airstrike.
According to the report, the Israeli offensive has killed more than 73,000 people and wounded over 174,000 since October 2023, with destruction affecting roughly 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.
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