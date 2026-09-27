Skylights UK Urges North East Homeowners To Check Roof Windows Ahead Of Autumn Storms

MENAFN - GetNews) Velux-certified specialist warns that storm-triggered leaks are avoidable with the right checks, as wetter weather sets in across the region.

BLAYDON-ON-TYNE, UK - 27 Sept, 2026 - As autumn brings the first proper storms of the season to the North East, Skylights U, a Velux-certified roof window installation, repair and replacement specialist based in Blaydon-on-Tyne, is encouraging homeowners across the region to check their roof windows now rather than wait for a leak to appear.

The company, which works exclusively with Velux and covers towns across the North East including Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham and Consett, says the majority of the leak call-outs it receives each autumn are avoidable with a few simple checks, and often trace back to ageing flashing or a blocked drainage gutter rather than any fault with the window itself.

"A Velux window that's been completely dry for months can suddenly start leaking the moment a proper storm comes through, and that timing isn't a coincidence," a Skylights UK spokesperson said. "Wind-driven rain finds weaknesses that ordinary rainfall never would. The window usually hasn't got worse overnight, the weather has simply found a weak point that was already there."

Skylights UK's guide to Velux window repairs and maintenanc sets out the most common causes of storm-related leaks, including worn flashing kits, perished seals, and blocked drainage channels, along with guidance on which checks homeowners can do themselves and which need a certified engineer.

As a Velux-approved retailer, Skylights UK installs and repairs to the standards required to keep Velux's own 10-year product guarantee intact, and backs its own installation work with a separate one-year workmanship guarantee. The company does not offer fixed pricing, since every job is surveyed and quoted individually before work begins, and enquiries can be made by phone, email or via the live chat on its website, with a response typically provided within a few hours during office hours.

Homeowners concerned about a roof window ahead of the colder months can find further advice, or book an assessment, via the company's near-me coverage pages or by contacting the team directly.

About Skylights UK

Skylights UK is a Velux-certified specialist based in Blaydon-on-Tyne, providing installation, replacement, repair and maintenance services for Velux roof windows across the North East of England. The company works exclusively with Velux and offers a full range of roof window solutions, including flat roof windows, sun tunnels, solar and electric roof windows, and Velux balcony and terrace systems, alongside blinds, shutters and awnings.