September 27, 2026 - Swindon, Wiltshire - Sansums, the long-established Swindon builders' merchant, has confirmed a significant expansion of its product range, moving well beyond its roots as a sand and gravel supplier to offer a full line of landscaping and building materials to trade and DIY customers across Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

For years, Sansums has been known locally as the place to go for building aggregates, sand, cement, topsoil and decorative gravel. That core range remains the backbone of the business. What's changed is everything built on top of it. Patio and paving slabs, porcelain and sandstone paving, artificial grass, fencing, and block paving now sit alongside the traditional aggregates range, reflecting a shift in what Swindon homeowners and local tradespeople are actually asking for at the counter.

From Aggregates Merchant to One-Stop Landscaping Supplier

The change hasn't happened overnight. Sansums has quietly been building out its stock and yard space to meet growing demand for higher-specification garden and driveway materials, particularly porcelain paving, which has moved from a niche request to one of the most common questions staff now field in a typical week.

"People still know us for sand and gravel, and that's not going anywhere. It's still the foundation of what we do," said Chris Sansum of Sansums. "But the projects we're helping customers with have changed. It used to be someone ordering a tonne of ballast for a footing. Now it's just as likely to be a full patio project, porcelain slabs, the sub-base underneath, the edging around it, and the fencing to finish the garden off. We wanted our range to actually reflect that, rather than sending people elsewhere for half the job."

The expanded range now covers:



Building aggregates and sand - including sharp sand, building sand, ballast and MOT Type 1, the products the business was originally built on

Decorative aggregates - a wide range of gravels and chippings for driveways, borders and garden features

Patio and paving slabs - sandstone, porcelain and concrete formats, alongside block paving for driveways

Artificial grass - for gardens where a low-maintenance lawn matters more than a natural one

Fencing - panels, posts, and the concrete and fixings needed to install them properly

Cement, soil and bark - the general building and garden materials that support most projects

Bricks - a full range for both new build and repair or matching work

Drainage supplies - pipes, channels and fittings for managing surface water around a property

Building products & tools - the general hardware and equipment needed to get a job done Paving salt - seasonal stock for keeping driveways and paths safe through winter

Why the Shift Matters for Swindon and the Surrounding Area

Sansums operates from its yard at Kendrick Industrial Estate in Swindon and serves customers across Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, including Cirencester, Cheltenham, Chippenham, Reading, Marlborough, Malmesbury, Faringdon, Tetbury and Fairford. The company's stated priority is to strengthen its presence across all these product categories in Swindon first, before extending that same range and level of stock further afield.

For homeowners, the practical benefit is straightforward: a single trip or a single phone call can now cover a complete garden project rather than separate visits to a sand and gravel yard, a paving specialist and a fencing supplier. For trade customers, builders and landscapers working across the region, it means one merchant relationship can support a much wider range of jobs than it could even a few years ago.

"We hear from a lot of customers who assume we're still just the sand and gravel place, and are surprised when they find out we can sort the paving, the fencing and the artificial grass as well," the spokesperson added. "Getting that message out there properly is really what this is about. The range has grown. We just need people to know it."

What's Available Now

The full current range, including the newer paving, fencing and artificial grass lines, is available to view at c. Customers planning a patio or driveway project can browse the growing porcelain pavin range directly, with staff on hand at the Swindon yard to advise on quantities, thickness and suitability for the specific job, whether that's a patio, a path or a driveway.

Sansums continues to serve both trade and domestic customers, with pricing, orders and quotes handled by phone or through the website rather than an online checkout, in keeping with the more personal, advice-led approach the business has always taken. Anyone with a project in mind, large or small, is encouraged to get in touch directly through the contact page to discuss what they need before ordering.

About Sansums

Sansums is a builders' merchant and landscaping supplier based in Swindon, Wiltshire, serving trade and domestic customers across Swindon, Cirencester, Cheltenham, Chippenham, Reading, Marlborough, Malmesbury, Faringdon, Tetbury and Fairford. Originally established as a sand and gravel supplier, the business has grown to offer a full range of building aggregates, decorative gravel, paving and patio slabs, artificial grass, fencing, block paving, cement, top soil, bark and paving salt, alongside general building materials, from its yard and trade counter in Swindon.