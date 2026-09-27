Somerset Beds Encourages Swindon Shoppers To Try Adjustable Beds In Person As Demand Grows

MENAFN - GetNews) Swindon retailer highlights its adjustable bed range at Bridge Mead Retail Park, urging local shoppers to test the mechanism before buying rather than choosing from a photograph.

SWINDON, UK - September 27, 2026 - Somerset Beds, the South West England bed, mattress and bedroom furniture retailer, is encouraging shoppers in Swindon to visit its showroom and test its adjustable bed range in person, as the category continues to see rising interest from a wider range of customers than it once did.

The Swindon store, based at Unit G3, Bridge Mead Retail Park, Great Western Way, carries a selection of electric adjustable bases alongside its existing range of divan, ottoman and wooden beds, giving shoppers in Swindon and the surrounding area the chance to try the mechanism, the remote controls and the feel of an adjustable base before committing to a purchase.

Rise of Adjustable Beds

Adjustable beds were once seen as a specialist product, bought mainly for medical need or later in life. That picture has changed considerably in recent years. Improvements in motor technology, quieter mechanisms and more attractive upholstered frames have moved adjustable beds into the mainstream, with shoppers of all ages increasingly choosing them for everyday comfort rather than necessity alone: raising the head to read or watch television in bed, lifting the legs to ease tired muscles after a long day, or simply finding a sleeping position that suits them better than a flat base ever could.

"We've seen a real shift in who's asking about adjustable beds," said Colin Whiting, Director at Somerset Beds' Swindon showroom. "It used to be a fairly small part of our floor space and a fairly specific type of customer. Now it's one of the first things people ask about when they walk in, and it's not just older shoppers. We're seeing couples in their thirties and forties choosing an adjustable base simply because they've tried a friend's or family member's and noticed the difference it makes to how they sleep."

Why Trying Before Buying Matters More With Adjustable Beds

Somerset Beds has long argued that beds and mattresses are difficult products to buy unseen, but the case is even stronger for adjustable beds. Unlike a standard bed frame, an adjustable base is a mechanical product: the smoothness of the motor, the noise level, the range of motion and the responsiveness of the remote all vary meaningfully between models, in ways that are hard to judge from a product page alone.

Staff at the showroom are on hand to talk customers through the practical side of ownership too, including which mattress types pair best with an adjustable base, what to expect from delivery and setup, and the difference between single, dual and split adjustable options for couples who want to raise or lower their own side of the bed independently.

Part of a Wider Range, Not a Standalone Display

The adjustable bed selection sits alongside the rest of the Swindon showroom's range, which includes ottoman storage beds, divan sets, wooden and metal bed frames, and a wide selection of mattresses spanning memory foam, hybrid, pocket sprung and medical grade foam constructions. Somerset Beds also stocks headboards and bedroom furniture including wardrobes, chests of drawers and bedside tables, giving Swindon shoppers the option to furnish a full bedroom in one visit rather than sourcing pieces from multiple retailers.

The retailer also offers finance options on qualifying purchases, details of which are available in-store and on the company's website, making higher-specification adjustable beds more accessible to shoppers who might otherwise have ruled them out on price alone.

Supporting Local Shoppers Across the South West

The Swindon showroom is one of three Somerset Beds locations in South West England, alongside stores in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, each carrying its own range of adjustable beds for customers to try in person. Swindon's position on Bridge Mead Retail Park makes it a natural stop for shoppers across the town and the wider North Wiltshire and M4 corridor area, with the retail park's existing parking making it straightforward to visit, compare a range of beds side by side, and speak to staff directly about which option suits a particular bedroom, budget or health consideration.

"We'd always encourage anyone thinking about an adjustable bed to come in and try one rather than buying based on a photo," added Colin. "It's a bigger investment than a standard bed frame, and it's the kind of purchase where five minutes lying on the actual product tells you far more than any spec sheet can."

Availability

The adjustable bed range is available to view now at the Somerset Beds Swindon showroom, with the range also viewable online at co/beds/adjustable-beds. Customers unable to visit in person can browse the adjustable bed collection online, though Somerset Beds continues to recommend an in-store visit where possible given the practical differences between models.

About Somerset Beds

Somerset Beds is a UK bed, mattress and bedroom furniture retailer trading online and through three showrooms in Bristol, Swindon and Weston-super-Mare. The company's range spans beds of every standard UK size and construction, including divan, ottoman, wooden, metal, faux leather, sofa and adjustable beds, alongside mattresses, headboards and bedroom furniture. Somerset Beds also stocks a wide range of third-party bed and mattress brands.