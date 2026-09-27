Undersun Estate, A Leading Phuket Real Estate Agency, Reaches Final Stage Of First Foreign Buyer Sale

MENAFN - GetNews) Documents are signed and payment made on a 142 sq m house at The Plant, with Land Department registration and handover still to follow, in the first sale to a foreign buyer under Undersun Estate's master agency partnership with Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited to represent its projects to foreign buyers.

KATHU, Thailand - September 27, 2026 - Undersun Estate, a Phuket real estate agency active on the island since 2020, has reached the final stage of what the company describes as the first foreign buyer purchase from Pruksa Holding Public Company Limited at The Plant, a residential project in Phuket. The property is a 142 square meter house on a 211.2 square meter plot, priced at 4,750,000 baht (~142,000 USD).

The buyer is a representative of a real estate agency with years of experience in Phuket's property market, who reviewed The Plant as a professional before choosing to live there. The documents are signed and the buyer has paid for the home; registration at Phuket's Land Department and the handover inspection are still ahead before the purchase is complete. Pruksa is finishing the unit ahead of its original completion schedule, a pace the company describes as uncommon for residential projects in Phuket.

"Seeing a professional from an experienced real estate agency in Phuket choose to live in the 4,750,000-baht (~142,000 USD) home at The Plant that he reviewed professionally tells you more about the project than any brochure could," said Bogdan Dyachuk, CEO of Undersun Estate. "This is the first purchase by a foreign buyer from Pruksa in Phuket, and it will not be the last."

The sale is the first transaction in which Undersun Estate has supported a foreign buyer through to completion with Pruksa. Pruksa is one of Thailand's largest developers, with 33 years of experience in the Thai market, and its decision to complete The Plant ahead of schedule adds a practical data point for buyers weighing delivery timelines against a developer's track record elsewhere in the country.

"We are grateful to Pruksa for how this deal has come together," said Bogdan Dyachuk, CEO of Undersun Estate. "A developer finishing early is noteworthy enough in this market to point out on its own, separate from the sale itself."

Beyond this transaction, Undersun Estate has kept a visible presence in Phuket's professional property community this month. Bogdan Dyachuk spoke on an industry panel on Sept. 11 at South Sea Pearls, Pearl Hotel Phuket, covering 2026 market trends, legal structures for foreign buyers, leasehold and usufruct structures, and visa options for property owners. He also joined a separate panel on the current state of Phuket's real estate market, addressing buyer behavior and seasonal demand. Undersun Estate additionally participated in a panel discussion on leasehold versus usufruct structures and long-stay visa options, after which Bogdan Dyachuk met with Methapong Upathisrisuk, President of the Phuket Real Estate Association, to discuss cooperation between that association and the Phuket Property Association, with a larger joint meeting planned for early next month to define specific areas of collaboration.

About Undersun Estate

Undersun Estate Co., Ltd. is a Phuket real estate agency specializing in the sale and purchase of condominiums, villas, houses and townhouses across Phuket for international buyers and investors. The team has worked in the Phuket property market since 2020, operated under the Undersun Estate brand since 2022, and was incorporated as its current legal entity in 2024. Undersun Estate is a co-founder of the Phuket Property Association and a partner of the Phuket Real Estate Association, and serves as master agent for Pruksa for foreign buyers in Phuket, one of Thailand's largest residential developers, founded in 1993 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, representing The Plant in Phuket to international buyers. The agency offers property search and shortlisting, buyer representation, review of title documents and purchase contracts, and payment support through to Land Department registration, with services provided in English, Russian, Ukrainian and Thai.