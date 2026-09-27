Guardian Roofs UK Advises Homeowners On Choosing The Right Conservatory Roof Ahead Of Winter

Blaydon-on-Tyne, UK - September 27, 2026 - With autumn setting in and colder weather on the way, Guardian Roofs UK, the trading name of NECS Roof Systems, is urging homeowners across the UK to think carefully about their conservatory roof before temperatures drop, warning that the wrong choice now can mean another cold, unusable winter in a room that should be part of the home all year round.

Guardian Roofs UK, based at Unit 7 Franklin Industrial Estate in Blaydon-on-Tyne, has been operating in home improvement since 2007. The company is a Team Guardian Approved Fabricator and a VELUX Certified Installer, manufacturing and fitting the Guardian Warm Roof conservatory roof replacement system and Guardian SIP home extensions, both directly and through a UK-wide network of approved installer partners. Across that network, the company states it manufactures and fits between 45 and 60 replacement conservatory roofs every week.

The most common mistake homeowners make

According to the company, the single biggest mistake homeowners make each autumn is leaving a decision about their conservatory roof until the room has already become unusable, either too cold to sit in comfortably or prone to condensation once the temperature drops outside. By that point, the conservatory has effectively become dead space for several months, rather than the extra living area it was meant to be when it was first built.

"Every year we hear the same thing on the first phone call," said Andrew Kerr. "People tell us they've stopped using their conservatory from October through to March because it's simply too cold, or too draughty, or the condensation on the inside of the glass has become a real problem. In almost every case, the room itself is fine. It's the roof that's letting the rest of the house down."

Most older conservatories were built with a single skin of glass or polycarbonate on the roof, materials that do very little to hold heat in during winter or keep it out during summer. Replacing that roof with an insulated system, such as the Guardian Warm Roof, is generally more cost-effective than a full rebuild, since the existing frame and base can usually stay in place.

What to check before choosing an installer

Guardian Roofs UK is also using the seasonal push to remind homeowners of a point it has raised before: not every roof replacement service marketed to homeowners offers the same build standard. The company has previously flagged concerns over wrap-around conservatory roof services in particular, which it says are sometimes presented to homeowners as an equivalent option to a properly engineered, fully approved roof system, without always making clear the difference in specification, insulation performance or long-term reliability.

"We'd always encourage homeowners to ask exactly what's behind a quote, not just what it costs," the spokesperson added. "A roof that carries full building control approval as a complete system, LABC in England and Wales, or LABSS in Scotland, has already been through a level of scrutiny that some other options on the market simply haven't. That's not a detail that should be buried in the small print."

The company recommends homeowners ask any installer, regardless of which roof system is being quoted, to confirm in writing whether the product carries full building control approval as a named system for their part of the UK, what accreditation the installer themselves holds, and what the guarantee actually covers if a problem arises after the first year. Further detail on what a Guardian Roof replacement involves, including the building control approval behind the system, is available at rel="nofollow" href="" co/replacement-conservatory-roo.

Timing matters, but so does getting it right

While the company encourages homeowners not to leave a decision until the coldest months have already set in, it is equally keen to stress that no reputable installer should push for a same-day decision or a rushed survey. A proper assessment of the existing conservatory frame, the dwarf wall beneath it, and the practicalities of site access should always come before a final price is agreed, whichever installer a homeowner chooses to use.

"Autumn is a sensible time to get a survey booked in, simply because it means the work can often be finished before the worst of the winter weather arrives," the spokesperson said. "But that's a scheduling point, not a reason to skip a proper survey or accept a quote that hasn't been explained to you properly. A rushed decision in September can be just as costly as an unheated conservatory in January."

The same principle applies to a full extension

The advice isn't limited to conservatory roofs. Guardian Roofs UK also manufactures and installs Guardian SIP home extensions, built using structural insulated panels rather than traditional brick and block construction, and the company says the same due diligence applies whether a homeowner is replacing a roof or planning a full extension.

Structural insulated panels are pre-manufactured off-site to precise specifications, then assembled on-site, which typically allows a single-storey extension to be built faster than an equivalent traditional build while still meeting current thermal performance requirements under UK building regulations. As with the Guardian Warm Roof, the company is keen for homeowners to understand what sits behind an extension quote before committing, including who is actually responsible for planning permission checks, building control sign-off, and the extension's finished insulation standard.

"Whether someone comes to us about a roof or a full extension, the questions they should be asking are basically the same," the spokesperson said. "What's the build quality actually made of, who is accountable if something goes wrong, and is that written down anywhere before you sign. A confident answer to all three is a good sign. Hesitation on any of them is worth paying attention to."

About Guardian Roofs UK

Guardian Roofs UK is the trading name of NECS Roof Systems, a UK manufacturer and installer of the Guardian Warm Roof conservatory roof replacement system and Guardian SIP home extensions, and a VELUX Certified Installer of roof windows, sun tunnels and roof balconies. Founded in 2007 and based in Blaydon-on-Tyne, the company operates both its own installation team and a UK-wide network of Team Guardian Approved Fabricator partners. Guardian Roofs UK holds an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot from over 100 reviews.