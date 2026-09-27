September 27, 2026 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Elephant Beds, a family-run bed, mattress and bedroom furniture retailer, is reinforcing its position as one of Cardiff's leading destinations for quality sleep products, combining its well-established Penarth Road showroom with a growing online presence at co.

At a time when many shoppers are choosing between faceless national chains and buying big-ticket furniture unseen online, Elephant Beds has built its reputation on a different approach: a real showroom staffed by people who know the stock, combined with the convenience and range of a full online shop. The result is a retailer that lets customers do their research from home, then walk into the Cardiff showroom and actually lie down on the mattress or bed frame they're considering before committing to it, something a purely online-only retailer simply cannot offer.

A Genuine Local Alternative

Elephant Beds stocks an extensive range of beds, mattresses, headboards, bedroom furniture and bedding, spanning everything from budget-friendly guest room mattresses to ottoman storage beds, adjustable beds and statement upholstered frames. The company's product range covers all of the major construction types shoppers are likely to be comparing, including pocket sprung, memory foam, latex and open coil mattresses, alongside divan, wooden, metal and upholstered bed frames.

What sets the business apart locally is its combination of range and service. Elephant Beds offers free delivery across Cardiff and the surrounding area, with next-day delivery available on selected in-stock items, and an old-bed delivery-and-removal service that lets customers have a worn-out bed taken away the moment their new one arrives. For many customers, particularly those replacing a bed or mattress they've had for a decade or more, that removal service alone removes one of the most awkward and physically demanding parts of buying new bedroom furniture.

"We built this business around the idea that people shouldn't have to choose between a proper showroom experience and a fair price," Jason Spranklin said. "You can browse everything on our website first, but there's still real value in coming in, lying down on a mattress properly, and talking to someone who actually knows the stock. That's something a warehouse full of boxed mattresses online can't replace, and it's something we've held onto as the business has grown."

A Dedicated Cardiff Showroom

Elephant Beds operates its Cardiff showroom from The Warehouse on Penarth Road, giving customers across the city and surrounding areas a genuine local destination without sacrificing range or service. The showroom carries an extensive display of beds and mattresses from a range of trusted brands, allowing customers to compare firmness, construction and style side by side rather than relying on product photography and written descriptions alone.

The Cardiff showroom is open seven days a week, reflecting the reality that furniture shopping rarely fits neatly into a Monday-to-Friday, nine-to-five schedule. Weekend opening hours in particular have become an important part of how the business serves customers who are furnishing a new home, replacing furniture after a house move, or simply finally getting round to replacing a mattress that's been overdue for retirement for longer than anyone wants to admit.

Built for How People Actually Shop Today

Elephant Beds has invested significantly in its online shop at co, recognising that most furniture purchases now begin with online research long before anyone sets foot in a showroom. The website allows customers to filter by size, colour, brand and price, save items to a wishlist, and compare products side by side, mirroring the kind of tools shoppers have come to expect from larger retailers, while still offering the option to complete that research with an in-person visit and hands-on comparison.

This hybrid approach matters more than it might initially appear. Beds and mattresses are among the least suitable products in the home to buy entirely sight unseen, given how personal firmness preference, mattress depth and bed frame proportions really are once they're installed in someone's actual bedroom rather than a product photograph. By supporting online research with a fully stocked Cardiff showroom, Elephant Beds has positioned itself to serve both cautious in-person shoppers and confident online buyers without asking either group to compromise.

Community Roots in Cardiff

As a family-run business, Elephant Beds has built much of its reputation on word of mouth within the Cardiff community it serves. That local focus continues to shape decisions the company makes, from stocking choices reflecting genuine local demand to a delivery and service model built specifically around Cardiff rather than a generic nationwide logistics operation retrofitted to look local.

Customers researching a new bed or mattress purchase can browse the full range at co, or visit the Cardiff showroom in person to see the range, try before buying, and speak directly with staff about sizing, firmness and delivery options. The showroom welcomes walk-in visitors throughout the week and at weekends, with no appointment necessary for browsing the display floor.

Looking Ahead

Elephant Beds says it plans to continue expanding both its in-store range and its online offering over the coming months, with a particular focus on making it easier for customers to research and compare products online before visiting the showroom to make a final decision. The company has also highlighted its ongoing commitment to its bed removal service as a point of difference, noting that the practical difficulty of disposing of an old mattress or bed frame is one of the most common reasons customers delay a purchase they otherwise want to make.

For shoppers currently weighing up a new mattress, bed frame or bedroom furniture, Elephant Beds is positioning itself as a straightforward local option: a genuine showroom experience backed by a full online range, free delivery, and a team on hand in Cardiff to help customers make a decision they won't regret three weeks after unboxing it.

About Elephant Beds

Elephant Beds is a family-run bed, mattress and bedroom furniture retailer with a showroom in Cardiff. The company offers free delivery, an old-bed removal service, and a wide range of beds, mattresses, headboards and bedroom furniture both online at co and in person at its showroom.