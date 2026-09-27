403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietnam's To Lam Voices Support for Palestinian Statehood
(MENAFN) Vietnamese President To Lam threw his support behind Palestinian self-determination and a two-state solution Tuesday, while pressing the United States to lift its sanctions and energy blockade on Cuba, in an address to the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
"In every conflict, civilians must be protected, international humanitarian law must be respected, and humanitarian access must be ensured," he said, affirming Vietnam's backing for Palestinian self-determination and a two-state solution—with an independent State of Palestine "living peacefully alongside the State of Israel"—in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
To Lam said Hanoi has consistently stood in solidarity with Cuba and its people, calling on Washington to end the "unilateral embargo and sanctions and the energy blockade against Cuba, and to remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism." He also urged the broader international community to help Cuba overcome the crisis brought on by sanctions.
"Our institutions must be reformed to keep pace with the times, while the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter must be respected and reinforced," he said, adding that Vietnam is pushing for "a more equitable, democratic and inclusive international order."
To Lam said Vietnam backs UN reform efforts—particularly involving the General Assembly, Security Council and Secretariat—aimed at sharpening the organization's effectiveness and better serving global priorities and developing nations' interests.
He laid out four core priorities: rebuilding trust among nations grounded in the UN Charter and international law; advancing development that is equitable, inclusive and sustainable; shaping technology governance so progress benefits humanity; and reinforcing multilateralism alongside the UN's essential role.
"All states must respect one another's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to choose their own path of development; refrain from interference in internal affairs; and refrain from the threat or use of force inconsistent with the UN Charter," he said.
"In every conflict, civilians must be protected, international humanitarian law must be respected, and humanitarian access must be ensured," he said, affirming Vietnam's backing for Palestinian self-determination and a two-state solution—with an independent State of Palestine "living peacefully alongside the State of Israel"—in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
To Lam said Hanoi has consistently stood in solidarity with Cuba and its people, calling on Washington to end the "unilateral embargo and sanctions and the energy blockade against Cuba, and to remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism." He also urged the broader international community to help Cuba overcome the crisis brought on by sanctions.
"Our institutions must be reformed to keep pace with the times, while the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter must be respected and reinforced," he said, adding that Vietnam is pushing for "a more equitable, democratic and inclusive international order."
To Lam said Vietnam backs UN reform efforts—particularly involving the General Assembly, Security Council and Secretariat—aimed at sharpening the organization's effectiveness and better serving global priorities and developing nations' interests.
He laid out four core priorities: rebuilding trust among nations grounded in the UN Charter and international law; advancing development that is equitable, inclusive and sustainable; shaping technology governance so progress benefits humanity; and reinforcing multilateralism alongside the UN's essential role.
"All states must respect one another's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to choose their own path of development; refrain from interference in internal affairs; and refrain from the threat or use of force inconsistent with the UN Charter," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment