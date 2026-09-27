Crypto News: Remittix Unleashes The BINANCE500 Rewards Offer While XRP Price Prediction Reaches $10

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix, a developing PayFi ecosystem focused on crypto-to-bank payments, has introduced BINANCE500, a seven-day rewards campaign advertising 500% additional RTX on qualifying presale purchases. The campaign follows Remittix passing $32 million in contributions and confirming Nov. 24, 2026, as the scheduled date for the RTX token debut.









The BINANCE500 name is a Remittix promotional code and should not be interpreted as confirmation of a Binance partnership or listing. Eligibility, allocation and distribution terms apply. Remittix said RTX was priced at $0.21 in its Sept. 25 update, while $0.46 is the announced price of the final presale stage before the project's $36 million hard cap.

Remittix Builds a Connected PayFi Ecosystem

Remittix is designed to let users fund transfers with cryptocurrency and deliver fiat to compatible bank accounts across more than 30 target currencies. The project is aimed at individuals and businesses that want a more direct route between digital assets and ordinary financial obligations, including contractor payments, international invoices and family transfers.

The payments network is one part of a wider product suite. The company's trading platform, Remittix Markets, is live with hundreds of perpetual-futures pairs and more than $50 million in reported volume. The Remittix wallet is available on Apple's App Store and has passed 10,000 reported downloads, while Android support remains planned.

Remittix Earn is in final testing and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on selected assets, subject to final terms and risks. A broader wallet rebuild is intended to combine PayFi, Markets, Earn and RTX in one connected experience.

XRP Price Prediction Frames the Payments Opportunity

XRP traded near $1.50 on Sept. 27 after recent whale-wallet activity and fund inflows returned attention to payment-focused crypto assets. A move to $10 would require XRP to appreciate by roughly 6.7 times from that level and would represent an aggressive long-term scenario rather than a near-term consensus target.

XRP provides exposure to an established public market and the XRP Ledger. Remittix offers an earlier-stage proposition centered on the recipient's experience: converting cryptocurrency into fiat sent to a compatible bank account. The projects approach digital payments from different points in the market cycle.

Recent XRP accumulation estimates have been derived from analyst interpretations of wallet data. Such changes may reflect purchases, transfers or reclassification of addresses and do not establish the identity or intentions of individual holders.

Seven-Day Campaign Adds a Defined Decision Window

Remittix reports participation from more than 40,000 contributors. The BINANCE500 campaign adds a shorter window within the remaining presale, while the scheduled Nov. 24 debut places the wider launch preparations on a public timeline.

The upgraded Remittix dashboard allows contributors to review transaction records, allocations, presale stages and active promotions. It does not establish the future market value of RTX, and bonus tokens do not guarantee an investment return.

The company's longer-term case depends on adoption across payments, trading and wallet services. If users can move easily from holding assets to trading or making a bank-bound payment, Remittix could enter public markets with several potential sources of recurring activity.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a digital-asset ecosystem combining crypto-to-bank PayFi settlement, perpetual-futures trading, mobile wallet access and planned earning products. RTX is scheduled to debut on Nov. 24, 2026.

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