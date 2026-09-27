Tamabio To Showcase Synthetic Biomembrane Technology At ACS Clinical Congress 2026 In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japanese medical technology company will introduce U.S. surgeons and industry partners to its DuraBeam® and PeriBeam® devices

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TamaBio Company Limited, a Japanese medical technology company developing synthetic biomembranes and regenerative medical devices, will exhibit at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2026, taking place September 26–29 in Washington, D.C.

During the conference, TamaBio will introduce surgeons, researchers, medical device companies and potential distribution partners to its ion-beam-processed expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, or ePTFE, biomembrane platform. The technology underpins the company's DuraBeam® dura mater substitute and PeriBeam® pericardial membrane.

TamaBio developed its biomembrane platform to address persistent challenges associated with implanted surgical materials, including tissue adhesion, calcification, infection and fluid leakage. Its flexible, biocompatible membranes are designed to support tissue repair following implantation while serving as substitutes for damaged or missing anatomical membranes.

“ACS Clinical Congress is an important opportunity to introduce our synthetic biomembrane technology to surgeons who understand the challenges associated with implantable materials in clinical practice,” said Tetsuya Nagao, Managing Director and CEO of TamaBio.“Our goal is to develop highly biocompatible medical devices that can replace damaged membranes while supporting the body's own tissue-repair process. By engaging with U.S. surgeons, researchers and industry partners in Washington, we hope to advance the clinical collaboration needed to bring Japanese medical innovation to more patients worldwide.”

TamaBio reports that its synthetic biomembranes have been used in thousands of surgical procedures. DuraBeam and PeriBeam have received Class IV medical device manufacturing and marketing approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The company has also secured foundational patents in Japan, the United States, China and Taiwan.

PeriBeam is intended for pericardial replacement and substitution in cardiac surgery. In December 2025, TamaBio announced that the FDA-listed device, manufactured at the company's FDA-registered establishment, had been exported to the United States for clinical surgical use.

DuraBeam is designed for dura mater replacement and substitution in neurosurgical procedures. Beyond its commercial products, TamaBio is advancing a regenerative medicine pipeline that includes artificial blood vessels and experimental sheets for nerve, brain and spinal cord injury repair. The company is collaborating with Tohoku University to investigate the potential of synthetic biomembrane implantation to support neurological function recovery following brain contusion, spinal cord injury and cerebral infarction.

TamaBio will participate in the ACS Clinical Congress Exhibit Hall from September 27–29. Nagao will be available in Washington, D.C., from September 25–30 for media interviews, industry briefings and partnership discussions.

To request an interview or schedule a meeting with Tetsuya Nagao, contact:

Ronjini Joshua

Media Relations for TamaBio.

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949- 295-9779

About TamaBio Company Limited

Founded in Tokyo in 2016, TamaBio Company Limited develops, manufactures and commercializes synthetic biomembranes, regenerative medical devices and other advanced medical technologies. The company's platform is based on specialized polymer-processing technology originating from RIKEN, Japan's national research and development agency. TamaBio's products include DuraBeam®, a synthetic dura mater substitute, and PeriBeam®, a synthetic pericardial membrane. The company is also developing technologies for artificial blood vessels, the repair of nerve, brain and spinal cord injuries, and the treatment of myocardial infarction. For more information, visit