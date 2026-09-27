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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Attacks Amrapali Family Picks Housemates' 'Bad Times' WATCH


2026-09-27 08:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 20 gets fiery as the family members of the contestants reveal whose 'bad times' they believe are starting. Aman names Asif, Uditi picks Rhiti, Arishfa points at Lovepreet, while Qazi names Amrapali. Scout chooses Arishfa, triggering a sharp verbal exchange between the two.

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