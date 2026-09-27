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Japan's Takaichi Sounds Alarm on North Korea's Nuclear Buildup
(MENAFN) Japan's prime minister issued a stark warning Tuesday, declaring that North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile programs represent a grave threat to global peace, and calling for the country's complete denuclearization in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.
"The advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, as well as its use of malicious cyber activities, including cryptocurrency thefts as source of funding, are clear violations of relevant Security Council resolutions and pose a serious threat to international peace and security," Sanae Takaichi told world leaders at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
Takaichi also flagged deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang as a source of alarm, citing "concerns regarding the proliferation of nuclear and missile-related technologies through the strengthening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea."
AI governance
Shifting to emerging technology, Takaichi pointed to national security risks tied to rapid digital expansion, emphasizing the pressing need for safeguards against propaganda and disinformation.
She noted that Tokyo launched the Hiroshima AI Process to establish international guidelines for generative AI, and announced that Japan intends to host an AI safety summit "at the earliest opportunity" alongside global partners to tackle risks posed by highly capable frontier models.
UN Charter and Security Council reform
Takaichi called for a formal review of the 81-year-old UN Charter, including enacting a 2005 General Assembly resolution to strike outdated "enemy states" clauses, in keeping with world leaders' collective resolve.
"Rather than lamenting the institutional fatigue of the United Nations, member states should unite with one heart, vigorously advance reform of the United Nations, and transform the organization into a more resilient and effective United Nations," she urged.
Takaichi further argued that the Security Council's current makeup reflects the balance of power from 1945 rather than today's geopolitical realities, calling for the swift expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats to strengthen the council's legitimacy and representativeness.
"The advancement of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, as well as its use of malicious cyber activities, including cryptocurrency thefts as source of funding, are clear violations of relevant Security Council resolutions and pose a serious threat to international peace and security," Sanae Takaichi told world leaders at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
Takaichi also flagged deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang as a source of alarm, citing "concerns regarding the proliferation of nuclear and missile-related technologies through the strengthening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea."
AI governance
Shifting to emerging technology, Takaichi pointed to national security risks tied to rapid digital expansion, emphasizing the pressing need for safeguards against propaganda and disinformation.
She noted that Tokyo launched the Hiroshima AI Process to establish international guidelines for generative AI, and announced that Japan intends to host an AI safety summit "at the earliest opportunity" alongside global partners to tackle risks posed by highly capable frontier models.
UN Charter and Security Council reform
Takaichi called for a formal review of the 81-year-old UN Charter, including enacting a 2005 General Assembly resolution to strike outdated "enemy states" clauses, in keeping with world leaders' collective resolve.
"Rather than lamenting the institutional fatigue of the United Nations, member states should unite with one heart, vigorously advance reform of the United Nations, and transform the organization into a more resilient and effective United Nations," she urged.
Takaichi further argued that the Security Council's current makeup reflects the balance of power from 1945 rather than today's geopolitical realities, calling for the swift expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats to strengthen the council's legitimacy and representativeness.
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