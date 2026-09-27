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Mauritius Cancels Israeli Flight After Landing Clearance Denied
(MENAFN) Mauritian authorities have refused permission for a scheduled flight from Israel to land in the country, resulting in the cancellation of the service after attempts to obtain clearance were unsuccessful, according to reports.
The Air Seychelles flight was scheduled to carry passengers from Israel to Mauritius but was canceled after landing authorization was not granted.
The Israeli tour operator organizing the trip, Spirit World Productions, said the flight had secured the necessary approvals several months earlier. The company said it was later informed that the decision was based on “political and diplomatic considerations.”
Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the matter.
Separate reports cited sources familiar with the situation as saying the decision was connected to the absence of the Mauritian delegation during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly earlier in the week.
Spirit World Productions said it was coordinating with Air Seychelles and relevant authorities to make alternative arrangements for passengers affected by the cancellation.
The Air Seychelles flight was scheduled to carry passengers from Israel to Mauritius but was canceled after landing authorization was not granted.
The Israeli tour operator organizing the trip, Spirit World Productions, said the flight had secured the necessary approvals several months earlier. The company said it was later informed that the decision was based on “political and diplomatic considerations.”
Mauritian authorities have not publicly commented on the matter.
Separate reports cited sources familiar with the situation as saying the decision was connected to the absence of the Mauritian delegation during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly earlier in the week.
Spirit World Productions said it was coordinating with Air Seychelles and relevant authorities to make alternative arrangements for passengers affected by the cancellation.
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