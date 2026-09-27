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Naoero Announces ICC Withdrawal Following Trump's UN Appeal
(MENAFN) Naoero's President David Adeang announced Tuesday that his country will withdraw from the International Criminal Court, telling the 81st UN General Assembly in New York that the institution's relevance is "increasingly being questioned."
Adeang confirmed that Naoero would revoke its ICC membership and deposit its instrument of withdrawal with the Rome Statute's depository before departing New York.
The move follows a direct appeal from US President Donald Trump, who urged nations to abandon the ICC during his own address to the General Assembly earlier that day. Naoero has consistently sided with the United States on UN votes concerning Israel and Palestine, including opposing a 2025 resolution backing a two-state solution.
On seabed mining, Adeang said Naoero "welcomes every effort" to develop the resource responsibly, but cautioned that continued delays in setting international standards could push countries to act unilaterally rather than wait on a multilateral framework. "At every stage, we have called for the Mining Code to be finished," he said, calling on the International Seabed Authority "to let the waiting end. Adopt the rules."
Turning to UN reform, Adeang argued that the Security Council fails to "reflect the world as it is," but instead mirrors the world "as it was in 1945," pressing for expanded permanent and non-permanent membership.
He also called on the World Bank to factor vulnerability alongside income when assessing eligibility for financial support—a practice already adopted by the Asian Development Bank.
Adeang additionally demanded an end to the embargo against Cuba, urging "dialogue grounded in full respect for sovereignty."
Naoero, a Pacific island nation, officially changed its name from Nauru in July.
Adeang confirmed that Naoero would revoke its ICC membership and deposit its instrument of withdrawal with the Rome Statute's depository before departing New York.
The move follows a direct appeal from US President Donald Trump, who urged nations to abandon the ICC during his own address to the General Assembly earlier that day. Naoero has consistently sided with the United States on UN votes concerning Israel and Palestine, including opposing a 2025 resolution backing a two-state solution.
On seabed mining, Adeang said Naoero "welcomes every effort" to develop the resource responsibly, but cautioned that continued delays in setting international standards could push countries to act unilaterally rather than wait on a multilateral framework. "At every stage, we have called for the Mining Code to be finished," he said, calling on the International Seabed Authority "to let the waiting end. Adopt the rules."
Turning to UN reform, Adeang argued that the Security Council fails to "reflect the world as it is," but instead mirrors the world "as it was in 1945," pressing for expanded permanent and non-permanent membership.
He also called on the World Bank to factor vulnerability alongside income when assessing eligibility for financial support—a practice already adopted by the Asian Development Bank.
Adeang additionally demanded an end to the embargo against Cuba, urging "dialogue grounded in full respect for sovereignty."
Naoero, a Pacific island nation, officially changed its name from Nauru in July.
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