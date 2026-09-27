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Fidan Heads to UAE Monday for Talks on Pressing Regional Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan departs for the United Arab Emirates on Monday, with bilateral ties and pressing regional issues topping the agenda, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.
The visit will include a review of preparations for the second meeting of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, according to the sources.
Fidan is expected to reaffirm Ankara's full solidarity with Abu Dhabi, one of the nations hit hardest by regional conflict, while warning that outside interference has repeatedly prolonged disputes across the region — a dynamic he will argue makes stronger regional ownership essential.
The foreign minister is also set to underscore the critical importance of preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, both vital chokepoints for regional and global stability. He is expected to argue that a stable, unified Yemen remains essential to Middle East security.
On Gaza, Fidan will press the case for immediately advancing to the second phase of the ceasefire plan, accelerating humanitarian relief and launching reconstruction work without delay. Talks are also expected to cover the Board of Peace, an initiative both countries helped found.
Fidan is further expected to call on the international community to take a firm, unified stand to preserve and cement the ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, amid continued attacks by "occupying Israel."
Monday's trip marks Fidan's first UAE visit since March 20.
Deepening Ties
Türkiye and the UAE have built a strategic partnership since 2023, when the two countries established the High-Level Strategic Council. Its inaugural leaders'-level meeting took place in Ankara on July 16, 2025.
The UAE stands as the largest Gulf investor in Türkiye and Ankara's top trading partner in the region, with bilateral trade reaching $19.346 billion in 2025.
The visit will include a review of preparations for the second meeting of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, according to the sources.
Fidan is expected to reaffirm Ankara's full solidarity with Abu Dhabi, one of the nations hit hardest by regional conflict, while warning that outside interference has repeatedly prolonged disputes across the region — a dynamic he will argue makes stronger regional ownership essential.
The foreign minister is also set to underscore the critical importance of preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, both vital chokepoints for regional and global stability. He is expected to argue that a stable, unified Yemen remains essential to Middle East security.
On Gaza, Fidan will press the case for immediately advancing to the second phase of the ceasefire plan, accelerating humanitarian relief and launching reconstruction work without delay. Talks are also expected to cover the Board of Peace, an initiative both countries helped found.
Fidan is further expected to call on the international community to take a firm, unified stand to preserve and cement the ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, amid continued attacks by "occupying Israel."
Monday's trip marks Fidan's first UAE visit since March 20.
Deepening Ties
Türkiye and the UAE have built a strategic partnership since 2023, when the two countries established the High-Level Strategic Council. Its inaugural leaders'-level meeting took place in Ankara on July 16, 2025.
The UAE stands as the largest Gulf investor in Türkiye and Ankara's top trading partner in the region, with bilateral trade reaching $19.346 billion in 2025.
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