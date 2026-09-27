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Swiss Voters Reject Bid to Enshrine Stricter Neutrality Rules
(MENAFN) Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a referendum proposal that would have tightened the country's constitutional neutrality requirements, according to preliminary results.
Early figures showed 69.12% of voters opposing the initiative, dubbed "Safeguard Swiss neutrality," against 30.88% in favor, as ballots continued to be counted. Turnout reached 46.07%.
Under Swiss law, the measure needed to clear a double threshold — winning majority support both nationally and across a majority of the country's cantons.
The proposal sought to lock "perpetual and armed" neutrality into the Constitution, barring Switzerland from joining military alliances or imposing sanctions on warring parties, with an exception carved out for United Nations-mandated sanctions and measures.
The Federal Council and parliament had campaigned against the initiative, warning it would hem in Switzerland's ability to safeguard its own security, independence and economic prosperity.
Backers of the measure countered that constitutional protections were essential to shield Swiss neutrality from outside pressure and to preserve the country's standing as a trusted mediator and diplomatic go-between.
Early figures showed 69.12% of voters opposing the initiative, dubbed "Safeguard Swiss neutrality," against 30.88% in favor, as ballots continued to be counted. Turnout reached 46.07%.
Under Swiss law, the measure needed to clear a double threshold — winning majority support both nationally and across a majority of the country's cantons.
The proposal sought to lock "perpetual and armed" neutrality into the Constitution, barring Switzerland from joining military alliances or imposing sanctions on warring parties, with an exception carved out for United Nations-mandated sanctions and measures.
The Federal Council and parliament had campaigned against the initiative, warning it would hem in Switzerland's ability to safeguard its own security, independence and economic prosperity.
Backers of the measure countered that constitutional protections were essential to shield Swiss neutrality from outside pressure and to preserve the country's standing as a trusted mediator and diplomatic go-between.
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