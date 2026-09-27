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Oman Backs Safe Hormuz Navigation, Iran US Political Settlement
(MENAFN) Oman said Saturday it would continue working to protect maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while calling on Iran and the US to settle their differences through a durable political agreement.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the conflict that began earlier this year following US-Israeli strikes on Iran had created wider security concerns and disrupted commercial and shipping activity through the strategic waterway.
He said the disruption had also affected energy security, market prices and confidence in the international system.
Albusaidi reaffirmed Oman's commitment to maintaining safe passage through the strait in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
He called on all parties to work with Muscat to keep the key maritime route open while taking into consideration the interests of countries that rely on the waterway.
The Omani foreign minister also urged Tehran and Washington to address their unresolved disputes and seek political understandings capable of providing a lasting solution to the crisis.
He expressed solidarity with neighboring countries over steps taken to protect their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Regarding Yemen, Albusaidi renewed Oman's support for a political settlement that preserves the country's unity, stability and territorial integrity. He urged the conflicting sides to pursue an agreement that protects Yemen's sovereignty and maintains its relations with neighboring countries.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the conflict that began earlier this year following US-Israeli strikes on Iran had created wider security concerns and disrupted commercial and shipping activity through the strategic waterway.
He said the disruption had also affected energy security, market prices and confidence in the international system.
Albusaidi reaffirmed Oman's commitment to maintaining safe passage through the strait in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
He called on all parties to work with Muscat to keep the key maritime route open while taking into consideration the interests of countries that rely on the waterway.
The Omani foreign minister also urged Tehran and Washington to address their unresolved disputes and seek political understandings capable of providing a lasting solution to the crisis.
He expressed solidarity with neighboring countries over steps taken to protect their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Regarding Yemen, Albusaidi renewed Oman's support for a political settlement that preserves the country's unity, stability and territorial integrity. He urged the conflicting sides to pursue an agreement that protects Yemen's sovereignty and maintains its relations with neighboring countries.
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