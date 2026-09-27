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Hamas Offers to Mediate Yemen Conflict
(MENAFN) Hamas has proposed helping mediate between the rival sides in Yemen and is waiting to see whether the parties involved will accept the initiative, the head of its political bureau said Saturday.
Khalil al-Hayya said the movement had already put forward its mediation proposal, speaking in his first televised interview since assuming his current position in July.
“We have offered mediation between the disputing and warring parties in Yemen, and I hope this offer will be accepted,” he said.
The Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and have since been engaged in a conflict with a Saudi-led coalition. Although fighting had largely subsided following a truce in 2022, the conflict intensified again in July after the Houthis announced a blockade targeting Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and later reported gains along the coast.
Al-Hayya also said Hamas representatives had held more than four meetings with US officials since last year. He said those discussions addressed the Palestinian issue, the situation in Gaza and Palestinian demands.
“We sensed understanding from the Americans,” he said. “We heard understanding and praise in private and in public, but we want real, practical action.”
He called for the Gaza roadmap to be implemented and accused Israel of preventing Arab and Muslim efforts aimed at delivering assistance to the Gaza Strip.
Khalil al-Hayya said the movement had already put forward its mediation proposal, speaking in his first televised interview since assuming his current position in July.
“We have offered mediation between the disputing and warring parties in Yemen, and I hope this offer will be accepted,” he said.
The Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and have since been engaged in a conflict with a Saudi-led coalition. Although fighting had largely subsided following a truce in 2022, the conflict intensified again in July after the Houthis announced a blockade targeting Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and later reported gains along the coast.
Al-Hayya also said Hamas representatives had held more than four meetings with US officials since last year. He said those discussions addressed the Palestinian issue, the situation in Gaza and Palestinian demands.
“We sensed understanding from the Americans,” he said. “We heard understanding and praise in private and in public, but we want real, practical action.”
He called for the Gaza roadmap to be implemented and accused Israel of preventing Arab and Muslim efforts aimed at delivering assistance to the Gaza Strip.
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