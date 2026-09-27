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Indonesia Says Palestine Tests Global Commitment to International Law
(MENAFN) Indonesia said Saturday that the Palestinian issue remains a major measure of the international community's commitment to its principles, urging respect for national sovereignty and an end to colonialism.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Sugiono stressed the importance of upholding the sovereignty of states and ending colonial practices.
“Sovereignty must be respected and colonialism must be brought to an end,” he said.
Sugiono said the “clear violation of international law in Gaza and the West Bank” evoked an era before the establishment of key international frameworks, including the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Conventions.
“Indonesia knows what it means to struggle against colonialism, to struggle in a world where international law was weak and might was right,” he said.
He said Indonesia's own experience of gaining independence has shaped its long-standing support for Palestinians and their right to determine their political future.
“Indonesia will continue to stand with the Palestinian people until their right to self-determination is fulfilled, and until an independent and sovereign state of Palestine is realized based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters,” he said.
Sugiono further described the Palestinian question as an issue extending beyond the Middle East, saying it also reflects the ability of the multilateral system to uphold the principles on which it was established.
“Palestine is not only a question for one region; it is a test of whether the multilateral system can uphold the very principles it was created to defend, and whether it can deliver when it matters most,” he added.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Sugiono stressed the importance of upholding the sovereignty of states and ending colonial practices.
“Sovereignty must be respected and colonialism must be brought to an end,” he said.
Sugiono said the “clear violation of international law in Gaza and the West Bank” evoked an era before the establishment of key international frameworks, including the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Conventions.
“Indonesia knows what it means to struggle against colonialism, to struggle in a world where international law was weak and might was right,” he said.
He said Indonesia's own experience of gaining independence has shaped its long-standing support for Palestinians and their right to determine their political future.
“Indonesia will continue to stand with the Palestinian people until their right to self-determination is fulfilled, and until an independent and sovereign state of Palestine is realized based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and internationally agreed parameters,” he said.
Sugiono further described the Palestinian question as an issue extending beyond the Middle East, saying it also reflects the ability of the multilateral system to uphold the principles on which it was established.
“Palestine is not only a question for one region; it is a test of whether the multilateral system can uphold the very principles it was created to defend, and whether it can deliver when it matters most,” he added.
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