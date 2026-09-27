Nigeria Is The World's Next Outsourcing Frontier, Vice President Shettima Says At Hire From Nigeria Global Launch

L-R: Khalil Halilu, Abisoye Coker-Odusote; Kashifu Abdullahi; Maruf Tunji Alausa; Sen Ibrahim H. Hadejia, representing Vice President Kashim Shettima; Jumoke Oduwole; and Emomotimi Agama, at the global launch of the Hire From Nigeria campaign in New York, 24 Sept 2026.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Federation, speaking at the event on behalf of the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, GCON

Rosy Fynn, Country Director, Mastercard Foundation, a coalition partner, speaking at the Hire from Nigeria Global Launch

Federal Government targets one million export-linked jobs by 2030 through Hire From Nigeria and other private sector-led initiatives, up from about 20,000 today

- Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCONNY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nigeria is ready to meet the world's growing demand for talent, with an initial target of one million export-linked jobs by 2030, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, said at the global launch of the Hire From Nigeria campaign.The launch was held in New York on 24 September, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. In a keynote address delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the Vice President said:“While much of the industrialised world grows older, and quietly wonders who will fill the productivity vacuum, Nigeria produces, every single year, a new generation of digitally fluent, English-speaking, ambitious young men and women, ready to serve the world from the home front and from a time zone that is convenient for almost every continent.”He added:“The global market for outsourced services will be worth over a trillion dollars in a few years' time. It is, in truth, one of the great transfers of opportunity in modern economic history, and Africa's share of it remains barely a rounding error. And so I put it to you plainly: Nigeria is the next frontier for global outsourcing.”Hire From Nigeria is a private sector-led, government-supported campaign that positions Nigeria as a competitive global source of talent, services and technology-enabled capabilities, connecting Nigerian professionals, skilled workers, digital experts, creatives and service providers with global employers, clients and markets. The global launch in New York followed the national launch in Abuja on 31 August 2026.The Hire From Nigeria campaign is designed to make Nigerian talent easier for international businesses to discover, securely connect global businesses with Nigeria's talent and wider value chain opportunities, and deepen Nigeria's participation in the global economy.The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, said,“Hire From Nigeria brings together four of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's priorities: youth, job creation, services and digital trade. We are reshaping the talent pipeline, working together across government and the private sector to take full advantage of the opportunity that lies ahead.”The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said that Nigeria missed the first wave of outsourcing 25 to 30 years ago and is determined not to miss this one. Describing education as foundational to Nigeria's ambition to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, he further stated that reforms under way aim to“change the value chain of education, so that people are not just learning for the sake of learning, they're learning to provide solutions and learning to earn.”The President and co-founder of Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola, noted that Africa's outsourcing market is growing three times faster than comparable global markets. He said the campaign builds on“an already existing and growing effort”, with domestic and international outsourcing companies already employing an estimated 20,000 Nigerians in the country across sectors such as customer and business operations, technology and data, and specialised and regulated services.“Nigeria's investment in skills has to be demand-driven, talent must be easy to find, we must build trust, and we must then match the talent to jobs,” he said.“If you're an international business looking to set up and hire in Nigeria, Hire From Nigeria will support you.”Rosy Fynn, Country Director for Nigeria at the Mastercard Foundation, said the Foundation's approach to building Nigeria's talent pipeline is“not to train first and look for jobs, but instead to understand what the market is looking for, and provide the training and talent to fit the need.”Luqman Edu, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Itana, an Africa Finance Corporation-backed company which is building Nigeria's first digital free zone, said:“This is a very exciting time for Nigeria, and we invite global companies to look at Nigerian talent. Nigeria has the talent, and we are providing the infrastructure to ensure this talent can solve the world's problems at competitive pricing.”Yinka Adegboye, Divisional Head of Multilaterals at the Bank of Industry Limited (BOI), representing the Managing Director/CEO, Dr Olasupo Olusi, emphasised the Bank's commitment to supporting Nigeria's young entrepreneurial talent – the pipeline for Hire From Nigeria – through initiatives such as the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme (iDICE).Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), outlined legislative and operational reforms to strengthen digital trust in Nigeria through the rollout of digital credentials“that are verifiable locally and internationally”, offering assurance to employers at home and abroad.The launch attracted strong private sector participation, with executives from the outsourcing, financial services, manufacturing, education and healthcare sectors, alongside development partners.The heads of several federal agencies also attended, underscoring Nigeria's whole-of-government commitment to the campaign. These included the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) and Galaxy Backbone Limited.Hire From Nigeria is a coalition initiative championed by Tech4Dev and Univelcity in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment through the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), and supported by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Bank of Industry through iDICE, and the Mastercard Foundation, alongside other government institutions, development partners and private sector stakeholders. The campaign connects Nigerian professionals, skilled workers, digital experts, creatives and service providers with international employers, clients and markets, creating pathways for Nigeria to participate more deeply in the global economy.ENDS

Oluwatoyin Ashipa

Hire From Nigeria

+234 803 328 2663

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Nigeria Is the World's Next Outsourcing Frontier, Vice President Shettima Says at Hire From Nigeria Global Launch News Provided By Olive and March September 27, 2026, 11:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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