MP CM Mohan Yadav Demolishes Own Ancestral House For Simhastha 2028

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's ancestral house, among 272 structures, is marked for demolition as part of a road-widening project in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair, with the Chief Minister himself initiating the work by striking the first blow with a pickaxe.

'A Necessary Sacrifice'

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the demolition of his childhood home carried personal significance, but was necessary for the larger cause. "This is the place where I grew up, playing and running around, and now I am stepping forward to dismantle it with my own hands. It certainly has an emotional impact. However, if it is necessary for the administration and essential for the Simhastha, then this sacrifice must be made. I am satisfied that we are all doing this together," he said.

He added that the gesture was meant to set an example for residents whose properties were also being affected by the project. "The entire state and the country are watching this. People are demolishing their homes willingly and happily, dedicating themselves to the cause so that others may benefit greatly," he said.

Preparations for Simhastha Mela 2028

Ujjain Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalawati Yadav explained the scale of preparations underway for the upcoming religious gathering, as it is one of the biggest spiritual gatherings that happens once every 12 years. "In 2028, Ujjain will host the Simhastha Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, held every 12 years on the banks of the Shipra River. Extensive preparations are underway, including around 29 kilometres of new ghats, a diversion project, dams and other infrastructure works to improve the city. With millions of devotees expected, road widening has become essential," she said.

The road-widening initiative forms part of the broader infrastructure overhaul being undertaken in Ujjain to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims expected during the Simhastha Mela in 2028. (ANI)

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