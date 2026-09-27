Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails Efforts To Tackle Malnutrition In States

Hailing the efforts to tackle malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted initiatives taken in various parts of the country and said the month of September is dedicated to the fight against the problem. In his Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said that during the Nutrition Month, individuals and organizations from various sectors come together for this noble cause.

PM Modi Hails Efforts to Tackle Malnutrition

“Several commendable initiatives have been launched this year to combat malnutrition. Chhattisgarh, for instance, has started the 'Har Ghar Munga - Ghar Ghar Munga' campaign... through this, people are being encouraged to include the nutritious Munga i.e. Moringa in their diet. Gujarat has also launched a 'Vangi Spardha' - a competition featuring dishes made from millets. This initiative promotes affordable and nutritious local cuisine. So far, more than two lakh people have participated in this contest,” he said.

“Maharashtra is also making commendable efforts in this direction; teachers, Anganwadi workers, and parents are joining awareness campaigns there. In Mizoram as well, people have come together this year to launch a campaign for the upkeep of 'Poshan Vatikas'. This aligns with the Mizo tradition of 'Talo-Mad-Yana,' which signifies selfless service and always being at the forefront of helping others. Such efforts are truly praiseworthy,” he added.

PM Modi also lauded people associated with Anganwadi centres who has been part of such initiatives.“These Anganwadi centres are now digitally connected via the 'Poshan Tracker,' with approximately nine crore beneficiaries registered on the platform. This has enabled better care for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. We must continue this fight against malnutrition with the same spirit; we have to make our society completely free from malnutrition.

Global Reverence for Ganesha

PM Modi referred to Ganeshotsav celebrated recently and said Lord Shri Ganesha is worshipped as 'Phra Phikanet' in Thailand. He recalled the devotion of Panthoun Thirkhanon, who hails from Thailand, and said he has established the Ganesha Himal Museum in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. PM Modi noted that India's faith, art, and cultural traditions are gaining popularity in other countries as well.

“All of us have celebrated Ganesha Utsav this month with great devotion and enthusiasm. Ganpati Bappa was welcomed across the country with deep reverence. This sacred occasion fills the entire atmosphere with joy and exuberance. Friends, Vighnharta Bhagwan Shri Ganesha symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, and the auspicious beginning of any endeavour. Deep reverence for Him exists not only in India; take the example of Shriman Panthoun Thirkhanon ji - he hails from Thailand,” PM Modi said.

“There, Lord Shri Ganesha is worshipped as 'Phra Phikanet.' When he was 19 years old, his father gifted him a photograph of Bhagwan Shri Ganesha. It was then that a profound sense of devotion awakened within him. He has spent over four decades studying traditions associated with Bhagwan Shri Ganesha. He has travelled across several Asian countries, including India and Nepal. He has held a special affection for Maharashtra,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that after learning about the Ashtavinayak tradition, Panthoun Thirkhanon has visited the region numerous times.“Through his efforts, the Ashtavinayak yatra has gained popularity among devotees in Thailand as well. In 2002, he established the Ganesha Himal Museum in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand. Today, it houses more than 10,000 idols of Ganesha. The museum also has Ashtavinayak idols for devotees who are unable to travel to India. Worship rituals for Ganesha ji are conducted here every Sunday morning around 10 o'clock. Also, on special occasions connected with Ganesha, celebrations are held. I wish that the blessings of Ganpati Bappa remain with everyone always,” he added.

Modhera: From Ancient Temple to Modern Solar Village

PM Modi said that Modhera in Gujarat, which had in the past faced attacks on its Sun Temple, is known today not just for the famous Temple, the village in the state has become the country's first 'Surya Gram' 'Solar Village.'

“We began this year with a grand celebration of national pride – This festival was the "Somnath Swabhiman Parv". A thousand years ago, in 1026, Mahmud of Ghazni had demolished the Somnath Temple for the first time. However, those who came to destroy Somnath and erase India's identity have no existence at all today, whereas the Somnath Temple stands in all its grandeur by the vast sea, bestowing the blessing of immortality upon India. That is why we celebrated the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' this year with immense pride,” he said.

“Why I am bringing this up again in 'Mann Ki Baat' today - there is a special reason for that. In 1026 AD when Somnath was destroyed by Ghazni; the same year, the famous Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat, was also attacked and destroyed. This means that a thousand years have passed since the destruction of the Modhera temple as well, whereas the temple then had been built just a year ago. King Bhimdev had got it built in 1025,” he added.

He said King Bhimdev not only confronted the forces of Ghazni but also had the Modhera Sun Temple rebuilt within a short time.“Imagine that era; a massive invasion had taken place, a major center of faith like the Somnath Temple had been vandalised, and attacks were occurring at multiple locations - any society or administration could have had its morale shattered. Yet, King Bhimdev The First not only confronted the forces of Ghazni but also had the Modhera Sun Temple rebuilt within a short time. It is because of this very resilience that the Somnath Temple, too, was rebuilt every time despite facing repeated destruction,” PM Modi said.

“The attacks on the Modhera Sun Temple did not cease in later periods either. Alauddin Khilji later destroyed this temple, the magnificent architectural marvel once again. However, friends, we, the people of India, do not worship the Sun solely through architecture and temples; for us, Sun worship also signifies light, energy, science, and the inspiration for continuity. That is why Modhera is known today not just for its Sun Temple; this village in Gujarat has become the country's first 'Surya Gram' 'Solar Village',” he added.

The Prime Minister said Modhera now runs entirely on solar energy, setting an example of sustainability for the nation.“Several attractions and amenities for tourists have also been introduced in Modhera. The Modhera Dance Festival is held there in January, following Makar Sankranti, featuring magnificent performances of India's cultural and classical dances. I would urge all of you to visit Modhera at least once and witness this glorious Indian heritage.”

Connecting with Heritage

The Prime Minister said that connecting with the past helps understand the heritage even better.“Our connection with the past remains very much alive today. This is driven by the dedication and hard work of individuals who are deepening this bond. A unique initiative of this kind is underway in Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. A. Selvaraju ji, associated with the Department of Tamil Studies at a college, is spearheading this effort. During a lecture, he learned about some ancient sculptures from a student,” PM Modi said.

“Following a discussion on the subject, he planned a field visit. During this visit, he discovered several sculptures and ancient temples at various locations. This is a fascinating way to connect with the past; this way, we can understand our heritage even better. Similar initiatives can be undertaken in other parts of the country as well... they offer us the opportunity to observe and comprehend our history more closely,” he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)