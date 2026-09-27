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Netanyahu Challenges Opposition Alliance Ahead of Election
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized five opposition leaders Saturday after they agreed to coordinate their efforts ahead of the upcoming Knesset election, with the stated aim of replacing his government.
In his first public reaction to the agreement, Netanyahu alleged that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot would work with Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Arab political parties to establish a government.
“Only a strong Likud will stop them,” Netanyahu wrote, referring to his right-wing Likud party.
He also shared an AI-modified version of a photograph taken at the opposition gathering, in which United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas and Hadash-Ta’al leader Ahmad Tibi were added to the image.
The five opposition leaders had gathered at Lapid’s residence in Tel Aviv to discuss a coordinated strategy ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset election, according to reports.
The meeting included Lapid of Yesh Atid, Eisenkot of Yashar, Bennett of Together, Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Golan of the Democrats.
Following the meeting, the leaders issued a joint document describing the replacement of the current government as their “shared highest objective,” while acknowledging differences in their political positions.
In his first public reaction to the agreement, Netanyahu alleged that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot would work with Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Arab political parties to establish a government.
“Only a strong Likud will stop them,” Netanyahu wrote, referring to his right-wing Likud party.
He also shared an AI-modified version of a photograph taken at the opposition gathering, in which United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas and Hadash-Ta’al leader Ahmad Tibi were added to the image.
The five opposition leaders had gathered at Lapid’s residence in Tel Aviv to discuss a coordinated strategy ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset election, according to reports.
The meeting included Lapid of Yesh Atid, Eisenkot of Yashar, Bennett of Together, Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Golan of the Democrats.
Following the meeting, the leaders issued a joint document describing the replacement of the current government as their “shared highest objective,” while acknowledging differences in their political positions.
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