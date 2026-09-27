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Cambodia Calls for Lasting Border Settlement with Thailand
(MENAFN) Cambodia called Saturday for a “fair and lasting” resolution to its disputes with Thailand while urging stronger adherence to the principle that all states are sovereign equals.
Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said recent tensions and clashes between the neighboring countries had “seriously eroded trust and confidence.”
He called on both sides to fully implement previously reached agreements and quickly resume surveying and border demarcation through their Joint Boundary Commission.
Prak said more than 20,000 Cambodian civilians were still unable to return to their homes, stressing the need for further progress on unresolved border matters.
Regarding the maritime dispute between the two countries, he said Cambodia had begun compulsory conciliation proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after Thailand withdrew from a 2001 memorandum related to the issue.
“Both Cambodia and Thailand stand to gain from a fair and lasting settlement,” he said, adding that Phnom Penh remained committed to building ties with Bangkok based on “peace, cooperation, and mutual respect.”
Prak also emphasized that sovereign equality should remain a central principle governing relations between countries.
“The (UN) Charter does not prescribe one standard for the powerful and another for the less powerful,” he said.
Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said recent tensions and clashes between the neighboring countries had “seriously eroded trust and confidence.”
He called on both sides to fully implement previously reached agreements and quickly resume surveying and border demarcation through their Joint Boundary Commission.
Prak said more than 20,000 Cambodian civilians were still unable to return to their homes, stressing the need for further progress on unresolved border matters.
Regarding the maritime dispute between the two countries, he said Cambodia had begun compulsory conciliation proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea after Thailand withdrew from a 2001 memorandum related to the issue.
“Both Cambodia and Thailand stand to gain from a fair and lasting settlement,” he said, adding that Phnom Penh remained committed to building ties with Bangkok based on “peace, cooperation, and mutual respect.”
Prak also emphasized that sovereign equality should remain a central principle governing relations between countries.
“The (UN) Charter does not prescribe one standard for the powerful and another for the less powerful,” he said.
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