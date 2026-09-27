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India Backs Two-State Solution for Lasting Middle East Peace
(MENAFN) India said Saturday that achieving lasting peace in the Middle East requires a two-state solution as the war in Gaza continues.
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the region remains affected by persistent tensions and violence.
“Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution,” he said.
Jaishankar added that India is providing humanitarian assistance and relief to the Palestinian people as part of its response to the crisis.
He also highlighted growing security concerns affecting maritime routes, saying “new challenges in the maritime domain have added to long-standing ones on land,” while noting that “there have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black sea.”
“Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as indeed have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” he said, stressing that “we must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised.”
Jaishankar also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, describing the continuation of the conflict as “equally concerning.”
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said the region remains affected by persistent tensions and violence.
“Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution,” he said.
Jaishankar added that India is providing humanitarian assistance and relief to the Palestinian people as part of its response to the crisis.
He also highlighted growing security concerns affecting maritime routes, saying “new challenges in the maritime domain have added to long-standing ones on land,” while noting that “there have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black sea.”
“Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as indeed have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” he said, stressing that “we must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised.”
Jaishankar also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war, describing the continuation of the conflict as “equally concerning.”
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