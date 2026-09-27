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Brunei Says Palestinian Justice Is Essential for Lasting Peace
(MENAFN) Brunei said lasting peace cannot be achieved without justice for Palestinians, describing the ongoing conflict as a major test of the UN's credibility and its commitment to applying international law equally.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen said Palestinians have spent generations waiting for “justice, statehood and dignity.”
“They cannot be asked to wait indefinitely for rights that are already theirs,” he said.
Mateen highlighted the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying the extent of destruction and suffering had reached an unacceptable level. He noted that civilians, including “far too many children,” continued to carry much of the burden of the conflict.
He also said medical workers, journalists, humanitarian personnel and UN staff had been among those killed while performing their duties.
“This suffering cannot become normal,” he said.
The Brunei foreign minister also addressed the situation in the occupied West Bank, where he said Palestinians continue to face occupation, the expansion of illegal settlements, settler violence and displacement from their homes and land.
“Whether in Gaza or the West Bank, these are not merely numbers; they are human lives,” he said.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen said Palestinians have spent generations waiting for “justice, statehood and dignity.”
“They cannot be asked to wait indefinitely for rights that are already theirs,” he said.
Mateen highlighted the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying the extent of destruction and suffering had reached an unacceptable level. He noted that civilians, including “far too many children,” continued to carry much of the burden of the conflict.
He also said medical workers, journalists, humanitarian personnel and UN staff had been among those killed while performing their duties.
“This suffering cannot become normal,” he said.
The Brunei foreign minister also addressed the situation in the occupied West Bank, where he said Palestinians continue to face occupation, the expansion of illegal settlements, settler violence and displacement from their homes and land.
“Whether in Gaza or the West Bank, these are not merely numbers; they are human lives,” he said.
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