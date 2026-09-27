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Yemen Warns Houthi Weapons Threaten Civilian Aviation in Red Sea
(MENAFN) Yemen's military warned Saturday that weapons deployed by the Houthis could endanger civilian aircraft and international air routes over the southern Red Sea.
Military spokesman Majid al-Nazili said the group had modified Iranian air-defense systems into weapons described as “cruise” missiles and was launching them from western Hodeidah toward international aviation corridors.
According to al-Nazili, the missiles can stay airborne for as long as 25 minutes and rely on heat-seeking guidance, which he said prevents them from reliably distinguishing military targets from civilian aircraft.
He warned that the weapons could put commercial flights as well as UN and humanitarian aircraft operating in Yemen and surrounding areas at risk.
Al-Nazili characterized the reported deployment as a major escalation whose potential impact extends beyond Yemeni airspace and poses a threat to international aviation routes.
He also connected the development to recent statements by senior Iranian officials warning of disruptions to regional aviation services following sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines.
The military spokesman called on international aviation organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Air Transport Association, to respond to the reported threat.
Military spokesman Majid al-Nazili said the group had modified Iranian air-defense systems into weapons described as “cruise” missiles and was launching them from western Hodeidah toward international aviation corridors.
According to al-Nazili, the missiles can stay airborne for as long as 25 minutes and rely on heat-seeking guidance, which he said prevents them from reliably distinguishing military targets from civilian aircraft.
He warned that the weapons could put commercial flights as well as UN and humanitarian aircraft operating in Yemen and surrounding areas at risk.
Al-Nazili characterized the reported deployment as a major escalation whose potential impact extends beyond Yemeni airspace and poses a threat to international aviation routes.
He also connected the development to recent statements by senior Iranian officials warning of disruptions to regional aviation services following sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines.
The military spokesman called on international aviation organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Air Transport Association, to respond to the reported threat.
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