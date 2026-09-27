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Ukraine, Germany Discuss Steps to Increase Pressure on Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul discussed measures to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine's ability to withstand the coming winter, Sybiha said Saturday.
During a phone conversation, the two ministers reviewed Wadephul's recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
“I am grateful to Minister Wadephul for conveying our firm shared positions to the Russian side: insisting that Moscow end its war, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine, and warning against further hostile actions against Europe,” Sybiha said.
The Ukrainian foreign minister said the discussions also focused on the next steps the two countries could take jointly to support peace efforts and work toward a ceasefire.
Wadephul and Lavrov had earlier met for talks, marking their first direct meeting since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.
The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and “the situation surrounding Ukraine,” with Wadephul “reaffirming the position of the German government that has been publicly stated on numerous occasions.”
The meeting was requested by Germany, according to reports.
During a phone conversation, the two ministers reviewed Wadephul's recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
“I am grateful to Minister Wadephul for conveying our firm shared positions to the Russian side: insisting that Moscow end its war, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine, and warning against further hostile actions against Europe,” Sybiha said.
The Ukrainian foreign minister said the discussions also focused on the next steps the two countries could take jointly to support peace efforts and work toward a ceasefire.
Wadephul and Lavrov had earlier met for talks, marking their first direct meeting since Russia's war against Ukraine began in February 2022.
The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and “the situation surrounding Ukraine,” with Wadephul “reaffirming the position of the German government that has been publicly stated on numerous occasions.”
The meeting was requested by Germany, according to reports.
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