Martyrs Commemorated In Kalbajar On Remembrance Day (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At 12:00 on September 27, in connection with Remembrance Day, a minute of silence was observed in Kalbajar city in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Participants gathered in the central square of Kalbajar city to mark Remembrance Day and expressed their deep respect for the memory of the martyrs.

At 12:00, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians was halted throughout the district, cars sounded their horns, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

Representatives of the Kalbajar district community, local intellectuals, employees of the Kalbajar District Restoration, Construction and Management Service, law enforcement agencies operating in the district, families of martyrs, and district residents attended the Remembrance Day event.

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