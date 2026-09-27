Lachin Commemorates Martyrs On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Participants gathered in the central square of Lachin city to mark Remembrance Day and expressed their deep respect for the memory of the martyrs.
At 12:00, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians was halted throughout the district, cars sounded their horns, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.
Representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, employees of the Lachin District Restoration, Construction and Management Service, law enforcement agencies operating in the district, families of martyrs, and district residents attended the Remembrance Day event.
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