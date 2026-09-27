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Iran Awaits US Position on Hormuz Reopening Proposal
(MENAFN) Iran is waiting for Washington to communicate its formal response through mediators after US President Donald Trump reacted to Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday.
Araghchi said Iran presented its conditions for restoring passage through the strategic waterway and moving negotiations forward during meetings held in New York. The terms were subsequently passed to US officials through mediators, he told reports.
“We have heard the first reaction from the US president, but nothing has yet been conveyed to us by the mediators,” Araghchi said. “We are waiting for the final position to be conveyed through the mediators, and we will decide based on that.”
He stressed that reopening the strait or making progress in negotiations would depend on Washington meeting Tehran’s stated requirements.
“Our conditions are clear,” he said.
The proposal outlines a process to restore normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within a week. It calls for the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of oil-related sanctions and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Once those steps are taken, the waterway could reopen, allowing negotiations on a comprehensive agreement to begin.
Araghchi said Iran presented its conditions for restoring passage through the strategic waterway and moving negotiations forward during meetings held in New York. The terms were subsequently passed to US officials through mediators, he told reports.
“We have heard the first reaction from the US president, but nothing has yet been conveyed to us by the mediators,” Araghchi said. “We are waiting for the final position to be conveyed through the mediators, and we will decide based on that.”
He stressed that reopening the strait or making progress in negotiations would depend on Washington meeting Tehran’s stated requirements.
“Our conditions are clear,” he said.
The proposal outlines a process to restore normal maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz within a week. It calls for the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of oil-related sanctions and an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Once those steps are taken, the waterway could reopen, allowing negotiations on a comprehensive agreement to begin.
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