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Canada Calls for Strategic Autonomy Amid Global Order Rupture
(MENAFN) The global order is experiencing “a rupture, not a transition,” Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Saturday, warning that major powers are stepping back from economic cooperation and increasingly disregarding the sovereignty of states.
Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly, Anand said “The tide has turned in the global order,” as economic integration faces growing pressure and respect for national sovereignty, a fundamental principle of the UN Charter, is being weakened.
In response, Canada plans to strengthen its “strategic autonomy” by limiting reliance on any single partner and broadening cooperation with both established allies and new partners, she said.
Anand added that Ottawa intends to establish coalitions focused on specific issues, bringing together smaller nations, middle powers and major countries to address shared challenges while continuing to support the broader multilateral system.
She said Canada would adopt “values-based realism” and cooperate with other middle powers to influence the shape of the emerging international order.
“Though some would build higher walls and retreat from international engagement, we believe that long-term partnerships are the way to prosperity and security,” she said.
Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly, Anand said “The tide has turned in the global order,” as economic integration faces growing pressure and respect for national sovereignty, a fundamental principle of the UN Charter, is being weakened.
In response, Canada plans to strengthen its “strategic autonomy” by limiting reliance on any single partner and broadening cooperation with both established allies and new partners, she said.
Anand added that Ottawa intends to establish coalitions focused on specific issues, bringing together smaller nations, middle powers and major countries to address shared challenges while continuing to support the broader multilateral system.
She said Canada would adopt “values-based realism” and cooperate with other middle powers to influence the shape of the emerging international order.
“Though some would build higher walls and retreat from international engagement, we believe that long-term partnerships are the way to prosperity and security,” she said.
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