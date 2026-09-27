Rahul Gandhi Blames EC, Evms On Losing Elections: Giriraj Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Sep 27 (IANS) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh responded to comments made by opposition leaders regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission, and the INDIA bloc meeting. The Union Minister claimed that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had lived in India for 15 years without citizenship and, therefore, should be sent to jail.

Addressing the allegations levelled by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission, Union Minister Singh said that when Rahul Gandhi wins elections in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, he says everything is fine.

"However, where he (Rahul Gandhi) loses, he blames the Election Commission and EVMs, claiming that votes were stolen. In fact, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have committed vote theft."

The Union Minister added that Sonia Gandhi should be jailed because she voted in India without acquiring citizenship and lived in the country for 15 years without acquiring one.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "I feel that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are hatching a conspiracy against the country. Why did Sonia Gandhi not take Indian citizenship?"

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi are the three people who dislike Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he comes from a poor family. They cannot accept the fact that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has described the SIR of the electoral rolls as a 'backdoor NRC'.

Responding to the AIMIM Chief's statement while speaking to the media, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "I have repeatedly said regarding Owaisi that some 'Jinnahs' have emerged. Owaisi is another such Jinnah who has come to the fore. Isn't he aware of the law? Does he not believe in the Constitution? Will Sharia law be implemented here? These people keep talking about Muslims, yet they are the ones who do not respect the Constitution. Owaisi, in particular, is certainly another avatar of Jinnah in their (Muslim community's) eyes."

Giriraj Singh is currently visiting Nagpur.

On Saturday, Giriraj Singh attended the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Cotton Summit 2026 alongside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a post on social media platform X, Giriraj Singh said, "Cotton represents the hard work of our farmers and serves as a strong foundation for the country's economy and the textile industry. The summit placed special emphasis on increasing cotton productivity, boosting farmers' income, promoting sustainable farming, and strengthening the entire value chain. A robust cotton ecosystem will play a pivotal role in propelling India to new heights in the global textile sector and accelerating the resolve for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India)."