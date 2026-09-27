Post Office Investment: 7 Schemes That Offer Monthly Income And Help Grow Your Savings

Explore 7 popular Post Office savings schemes designed for different financial goals, including regular income and long-term savings. Compare their features, returns, tenure and eligibility before investing.

Post office saving schemes do not work the same way. Some plans help you grow your wealth over a long time. Other plans hand you a lump sum after a set period. A few plans aim to give you a steady regular income.

The government made no changes to the interest rates for small savings schemes for the July 1 to September 30, 2026 quarter. You earn a maximum interest of 8.2% on SCSS and Sukanya Samriddhi schemes right now. The post office gives 7.1% on PPF, 7.7% on NSC, 7.5% on KVP, and 7.4% on the Monthly Income Scheme.

You should never choose a plan just because it offers high interest. You must figure out the purpose of your money first. Do you want to double your cash? Do you need a monthly payout? Are you saving for your kid or your retirement? You should pick the right plan based on your specific need.

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Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) currently offers a 7.5% interest rate. The scheme doubles your investment in exactly 115 months, which means 9 years and 7 months. You will get ₹2 lakh as the maturity amount if you invest ₹1 lakh today.

You can start investing in this scheme with a minimum of ₹1,000. The government has not set any maximum limit for investment. KVP serves as a unique opportunity for people who want to park a specific amount for a long time and get double the returns.

You must remember that 9 years and 7 months is a long lock-in period. You should check the withdrawal rules before investing if you think you might need the money urgently.

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The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) currently gives you 7.4% interest. The scheme pays out this interest every single month. You will earn ₹7,400 as annual interest if you invest ₹1 lakh at the 7.4% rate.

You will receive around ₹617 as your monthly interest payout based on this simple calculation. The scheme comes with a 5-year lock-in period. You can invest a maximum of ₹9 lakh in a single account and ₹15 lakh in a joint account.

This plan works perfectly for people who want to keep their main investment safe while earning a regular monthly income from it.

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The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) stands out as a major small savings plan offering 8.2% interest right now. The scheme has a 5-year tenure. The post office pays the interest to your account once every quarter. You will earn ₹8,200 annually if you invest ₹1 lakh at 8.2%.

You will get around ₹2,050 every quarter based on this simple annual calculation. The actual interest payout will follow the exact scheme rules. You can invest a maximum of ₹30 lakh in the SCSS account.

Eligible senior citizens can confidently choose this scheme if they need a steady and regular income after retirement.

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The Public Provident Fund (PPF) currently offers a 7.1% interest rate. The scheme comes with a basic lock-in period of 15 years. You can invest a minimum of ₹500 and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh every year. The scheme does not promise to double your money in a fixed time like KVP, but it helps you build wealth through consistent long-term investment.

Your one-time investment of ₹1 lakh will grow to around ₹2.80 lakh through compound interest if the 7.1% rate remains unchanged for 15 years. The government updates the PPF interest rates regularly, so this is just an example and not a guaranteed maturity amount.

You also get excellent tax benefits under the PPF rules. You should consider its long-term nature and tax advantages instead of just looking at the interest rate.

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The National Savings Certificate (NSC) currently provides a 7.7% interest rate. The scheme has a strict 5-year tenure. You can start with a minimum investment of ₹1,000, and there is no maximum investment limit. The post office calculates the interest annually and pays it along with the principal amount at maturity.

You will receive around ₹1.45 lakh at maturity if you invest ₹1 lakh and the 7.7% interest rate stays the same for all 5 years. You basically earn about ₹44,900 as interest. This calculation just explains the concept and does not account for future interest rate changes.

You can choose this scheme if you can lock your money for 5 years. Eligible investors also get attractive tax benefits under this plan.

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We can look at the final two important schemes now.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

The government created this scheme specifically for the long-term savings of a girl child, and it currently offers 8.2% interest. You can deposit a minimum of ₹250 and a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh per year. The account matures exactly 21 years after you open it.

5-Year Post Office Time Deposit

The Post Office Time Deposit works as a great alternative if you want to keep your money for a specific period, just like a bank fixed deposit. The 5-year time deposit currently gives you 7.5% interest.

You must note that all 7 schemes offer completely different benefits. The current interest rates remain valid until September 30, 2026, but the government might change them in the next quarter. You should always verify the latest official rates and scheme rules before investing your money.

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