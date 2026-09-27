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Belarus Offers to Facilitate Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Belarus is prepared to help bring about negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said Saturday, arguing that any durable agreement must address what he described as the conflict’s “root causes.”
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Ryzhenkov said lasting peace would remain out of reach unless concerns including Ukraine’s potential NATO membership and the implementation of the Minsk agreements were addressed.
“Let me recall that the implementation of these agreements was sabotaged in order to buy time and allow Ukraine to rearm,” he said.
The Belarusian foreign minister called for the “speedy start of real negotiations” to secure a lasting settlement and criticized the continued provision of Western weapons to Ukraine.
Ryzhenkov also advocated changes to the United Nations, including broadening Security Council membership to provide stronger representation for countries in the Global South. “The voice of the global majority must be heard loud and clear in the Security Council,” he said.
He described the UN as the principal international forum for tackling shared challenges, while maintaining that the organization must adjust to the realities of the current global environment.
Ryzhenkov further called for the development of a wider Eurasian security framework and said Belarus remained willing to engage in dialogue with Western nations prepared to deal with Minsk on equal terms. He rejected “pressure, dictates, ultimatums and illegal sanctions.”
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Ryzhenkov said lasting peace would remain out of reach unless concerns including Ukraine’s potential NATO membership and the implementation of the Minsk agreements were addressed.
“Let me recall that the implementation of these agreements was sabotaged in order to buy time and allow Ukraine to rearm,” he said.
The Belarusian foreign minister called for the “speedy start of real negotiations” to secure a lasting settlement and criticized the continued provision of Western weapons to Ukraine.
Ryzhenkov also advocated changes to the United Nations, including broadening Security Council membership to provide stronger representation for countries in the Global South. “The voice of the global majority must be heard loud and clear in the Security Council,” he said.
He described the UN as the principal international forum for tackling shared challenges, while maintaining that the organization must adjust to the realities of the current global environment.
Ryzhenkov further called for the development of a wider Eurasian security framework and said Belarus remained willing to engage in dialogue with Western nations prepared to deal with Minsk on equal terms. He rejected “pressure, dictates, ultimatums and illegal sanctions.”
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