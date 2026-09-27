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Burhan Says Sudan Will Resist Pressure Amid US Visa Dispute
(MENAFN) Sudan will not be intimidated into changing its position, Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Saturday, following the US decision to withhold his visa for travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.
Burhan made the remarks while speaking to young people at Khartoum Stadium during the launch of the “We Have Not Forgotten You” initiative, which aims to support the country’s health sector. Content creators and athletes also participated in the event, according to reports.
“Sudan will not respond to any pressure or blackmail, and its voice will remain loud,” he said.
“We will keep our heads high. We will not accept bargaining, sell ourselves cheaply to anyone or bow to anyone,” Burhan added, insisting that the Sudanese people would not be intimidated.
He commended the young participants behind the initiative, saying their commitment demonstrated that the country was “in safe hands” and would “bow to no one.”
“Everyone stands together for the country. We will raise Sudan’s flag and its name high,” he said.
Burhan said defeating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been engaged in fighting against the Sudanese army since April 2023, remained his primary objective. “Our goal is to clear all of Sudan, including Darfur, of these thugs,” he said.
“We do not need a visa to any country or anyone’s permission,” he added, apparently referring to the disagreement over his planned attendance at the UN General Assembly.
Burhan made the remarks while speaking to young people at Khartoum Stadium during the launch of the “We Have Not Forgotten You” initiative, which aims to support the country’s health sector. Content creators and athletes also participated in the event, according to reports.
“Sudan will not respond to any pressure or blackmail, and its voice will remain loud,” he said.
“We will keep our heads high. We will not accept bargaining, sell ourselves cheaply to anyone or bow to anyone,” Burhan added, insisting that the Sudanese people would not be intimidated.
He commended the young participants behind the initiative, saying their commitment demonstrated that the country was “in safe hands” and would “bow to no one.”
“Everyone stands together for the country. We will raise Sudan’s flag and its name high,” he said.
Burhan said defeating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been engaged in fighting against the Sudanese army since April 2023, remained his primary objective. “Our goal is to clear all of Sudan, including Darfur, of these thugs,” he said.
“We do not need a visa to any country or anyone’s permission,” he added, apparently referring to the disagreement over his planned attendance at the UN General Assembly.
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